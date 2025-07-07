By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

City Council will meet on Tuesday for a work session and a regular business meeting. The work session includes a joint discussion with the Planning Commission and Economic Development Authority on the recommendations from a Commercial Corridor Revitalization Study that was completed in May.

Work Session

The work session begins at 5:30 p.m. in the large conference room in City Hall. The agenda includes three items:

Joint discussion on Commercial Corridor Revitalization Study

Chesapeake Bay Preservation Ordinance update

Wastewater Treatment Plant

Regular Session

Consent Agenda

There are two items on the consent agenda, approval of minutes from the May 19 Pathways Committee meeting and the February 26 Planning Commission meeting.

Council Agenda

Appointment of Molly E. Henderson, as the new Clerk of Council, effective Sept. 1, 2025.

Minutes

Approval of minutes from Council’s November 26, 2024 work session and the June 24, 2025 public hearing and regular session.

Board and Commission Appointments

Council will fill two vacancies on the Arts Commission and two on the Board of Social Services.

City Manager Agenda

Approval of application for funding from the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program to pay for intersection improvements at Charles and William Strets.

Approval of using $10,000 from the city’s Opportunity Fund to support programing for Fox 5’s “Zip Trip” newscast.

Approval of comprehensive agreement with Ulimann Schutte for upgrade and expansion of city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Closed Session

There will be a closed session to discuss the annual performance of employee’s of City Council.

Meeting Details

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”