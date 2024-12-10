Fredericksburg City Council Meeting for December 10, 2024
A preview of Tuesday evening's Fredericksburg City Council meeting.
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
The Fredericksburg City Council is holding a meeting this evening, with the work session beginning at 5:30, and the Council meeting beginning at 7:30.
The work session agenda has three items: Planning Commission Interview; Comprehensive Agreement – Wastewater Treatment Plant; and Data Centers.
The Council meeting had two Consent Agenda items; one public hearing; five Board and Commission appointments; and four items on the City Manager’s Agenda.
Consent Agenda
Authorizing Assignment of Marriott Hotel Parking Lease from Venture Hospitality 2, LLC to Historic Fredericksburg Hotel, LLC
Transmittal of Board and Commission Minutes
Public Hearing
Jeremiah Community and Virginia Supportive Housing Project:
Resolution 24-__, Amending the 2015 Comprehensive Plan to Update Chapters 10 and 11
Ordinance 24-__, First Read, Authorizing Execution of Deed for Vacating Unimproved Portions of Roffman Road and Bakersfield Lane Rights of Way, on GPIN 7860-90-8859
Ordinance 24-__, First Read, Zoning Map Amendment to Rezone 25.92 Acres from the R-2 Residential District to Planned Development-Residential (PD-R) with Proffered Conditions for the Virginia Supportive Housing and Jeremiah Community Institutional Housing Project
Resolution 24-__, Granting a special use permit for a 189-unit institutional housing project for the Virginia Supportive Housing and Jeremiah Community Institutional Housing Project
Minutes - Council
Boards and Commission Appointments
Architectural Review Board – Howard Blackburn, James Jarrell, IV, Matthew Kelly, Helen Ross
Fredericksburg Clean and Green Commission – Shannon Doherty, Jesse Dominguez, Nathan Naidu, Kimberly Rudisill, Jamie Scully, Brenda Togo
Community Policy Management Team – Jessica Alston, Stephanie Nelson
City Manager Agenda
Resolution 24-__, Authorizing the City Manager to Execute an Amendment to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality Arpa-Enrcpp Agreement for the Fredericksburg Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion & Upgrade Project
Presentation – Annual Comprehensive Financial Report
