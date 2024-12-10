By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

The Fredericksburg City Council is holding a meeting this evening, with the work session beginning at 5:30, and the Council meeting beginning at 7:30.

The work session agenda has three items: Planning Commission Interview; Comprehensive Agreement – Wastewater Treatment Plant; and Data Centers.

The Council meeting had two Consent Agenda items; one public hearing; five Board and Commission appointments; and four items on the City Manager’s Agenda.

Consent Agenda

Public Hearing

Jeremiah Community and Virginia Supportive Housing Project: Resolution 24-__, Amending the 2015 Comprehensive Plan to Update Chapters 10 and 11 Ordinance 24-__, First Read, Authorizing Execution of Deed for Vacating Unimproved Portions of Roffman Road and Bakersfield Lane Rights of Way, on GPIN 7860-90-8859 Ordinance 24-__, First Read, Zoning Map Amendment to Rezone 25.92 Acres from the R-2 Residential District to Planned Development-Residential (PD-R) with Proffered Conditions for the Virginia Supportive Housing and Jeremiah Community Institutional Housing Project Resolution 24-__, Granting a special use permit for a 189-unit institutional housing project for the Virginia Supportive Housing and Jeremiah Community Institutional Housing Project



Minutes - Council

Boards and Commission Appointments

City Manager Agenda

