By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Fredericksburg City Council meets on Tuesday for a work session beginning at 5 p.m in the large conference room in City Hall, and a regular business meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Work Session

There are four items on the agenda for the work session:

Planning Commission Interviews (2)

Falmouth Bridge update

Legislative agenda review with Senator Tara Durant and Delegate Josh Cole

Stafford Airport Authority

Regular Session

Presentations

Consent Agenda

There are five items on the consent agenda, including

Approval of a resolution supporting efforts by Mary Washington Healthcare and the University of Mary Washington to establish a medical school.

Approval of a settlement agreement between the City and several employees and former employees of the fire department’s EMS division. The lawsuit related to allegations of “improper overtime calculations for these employees.” According to the agenda, both parties will issue a press release about the matter after the settlement agreement has been approved by a judge.



Public Hearings

There are five public hearings scheduled for Tuesday:

Council Agenda

Approval of minutes from the October 28 City Council meeting

City Manager’s Agenda

Meeting Details

