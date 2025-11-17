Fredericksburg City Council November 18 Meeting Preview
An overview of items on the agenda for Tuesday's work session and regular session.
By Adele Uphaus
MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT
Email Adele
Fredericksburg City Council meets on Tuesday for a work session beginning at 5 p.m in the large conference room in City Hall, and a regular business meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.
Work Session
There are four items on the agenda for the work session:
Planning Commission Interviews (2)
Falmouth Bridge update
Legislative agenda review with Senator Tara Durant and Delegate Josh Cole
Stafford Airport Authority
Regular Session
Presentations
Proclamation recognizing Nurse Practitioner Week
Proclamation recognizing retiring treasurer Brenda Wood
Fiscal year 2025 annual report from the George Washington Regional Commission
Consent Agenda
There are five items on the consent agenda, including
Approval of a resolution supporting efforts by Mary Washington Healthcare and the University of Mary Washington to establish a medical school.
Approval of a settlement agreement between the City and several employees and former employees of the fire department’s EMS division.
The lawsuit related to allegations of “improper overtime calculations for these employees.” According to the agenda, both parties will issue a press release about the matter after the settlement agreement has been approved by a judge.
Public Hearings
There are five public hearings scheduled for Tuesday:
First read approval of amendments to the Unified Development Ordinance reflecting new legislation and guidance from the state related to the Chesapeake Bay Preservation Overlay District.
Amending a special use permit to Jarrell Properties, changing approved use from a “financial institution with a drive-through” to a “specialty eating
establishment with a drive-through.”
Request to rezone 98 Caroline Street from R16 residential to R4 residential.
Amending the Unified Development Ordinance to update the regulations for tattoo/piercing establishments, to broaden where these establishments can locate within the City.
First read approval of text amendments updating the regulations for day care uses.
Council Agenda
Approval of minutes from the October 28 City Council meeting
City Manager’s Agenda
Authorization of budget amendment to support transit projects
First read approval of amending City Code to implement a traffic light signal violation monitoring system and first read approval of related budget amendment.
Approving a tourism zone incentive for Locavore, LLC, reducing or waiving the business license tax for five years.
Approving the Fredericksburg Arts Commission’s bylaws and operations guide.
Update on proposed holdback of funds from the 2026 fiscal budget. According to the staff memo, “all major revenues—except for the hotel lodging tax—are trending at or above FY25 collection levels for the first quarter.”
Meeting Details
