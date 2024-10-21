By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Fredericksburg City Council will meet Tuesday for a work session at 5 p.m. and a regular meeting at 7:30 p.m.

Share

Work Session

The following items are on the agenda for the 5 p.m. work session include:

Legislative Agenda

Forrest Avenue Discussion—Memorials Commission

Neighborhood Conservation Districts

Architectural Board of Appeal Process

Regular Session

The agenda for the 7:30 p.m. regular session includes a presentation from the Health Department on the “Community Health Assessment Process and Results;” approval of minutes; public comments; and the City Manager’s Agenda with the following four items:

Approval of a resolution outlining City Council’s legislative agenda ahead of the 2025 General Assembly session. “Major ideas” for Council to consider advocating for include extending sales tax for school construction and requesting an extension to January 1, 2030 for permit deadlines for “certain parameters of wastewater quality” for the City’s wastewater treatment plant.

Approval of a resolution updating Council’s Vision, Desired Future States, and Priorities for 2024-27 and a three-year implementation plan for the priorities.

City Manager’s Update

City Council Calendar

Meeting Details

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit our website at the link that follows.

Read Local Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past month, our reporting was:

$8 a month supports great journalism

First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.

First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.

And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month