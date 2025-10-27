Become a Sustaining Member

"229th BEB Soldiers help distribute meals at Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank" by Virginia Guard Public Affairs is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0.

Fredericksburg City Council meets Tuesday for a work session and regular session. The agendas include approval of an emergency transfer to support the Fredericksburg Area Food Bank, and two closed meetings to discuss “legal matters.”

Work Session

The work session begins at 5 p.m. in the large conference room in City Hall.

Interview three candidates for appointment to the Architectural Review Board and Board of Zoning Appeals

EV charging program update

Planning Commission officer elections and membership update

Closed session for “consultation with legal counsel pertaining to actual litigation, specifically a federal claim in which the City is a defendant.”

Regular Session

The regular session begins at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers in City Hall.

Presentations

Wall of Honor ceremony, honoring Janice Davies, Lawrence A. Davies, and Thomas Williams

Tri-County/City Soil and Water Conservation District fiscal year 2025 report

Consent Agenda

The consent agenda includes approval of an updated mutual aid agreement between the city and the National Park Service; second-read approval of General Assembly-mandated changes to local development review process; and approval of minutes from meetings of the Planning Commission, Memorials Advisory Commission, Clean and Green Commission, and Architectural Review Board.

Council Agenda

Vice Mayor and Ward 4 representative Charlie Frye will discuss trail safety

Approval of minutes from September 23 work session and October 14 public hearing and regular meeting

Appointments to the Public Towing and Recovery Advisory Board and the Fredericksburg Arts Commission

City Manager Agenda

Approval of public art policy

Resolution accepting $76,500 in cultural resource impact funding from Dominion Energy for three projects—documentation of the Old Mill Historic District sufficient to pursue National Register of Historic Places nomination ($24,000); revision and replacement of four existing wayside panels and installation of one new wayside panel in the district ($7,500); and engineering design for an ADA-accessible path connecting Mary Washington Boulevard to the canal path ($45,000).

Budget amendment accepting $33,280 cultural resource grant from Virginia Department of Historic Resources to prepare a National Register of Historic Places nomination for the Mayfield neighborhood. DHR grant represents 50% of the cost; city will budget $33,280 from the City Grants Fund for the other half.

Resolution authorizing appropriation of fiscal year 2025 transit carryovers

Budget amendment transferring $55,640 from the General Fund Contingency to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank for “emergency support for citizens affected by the ongoing appropriation lapse ‘Shutdown’ of the federal government

Resolution approving the city’s legislative agenda for the 2026 General Assembly session

Transmittal of Council priorities update

Closed Session

Council will hold a closed meeting for “consultation with legal counsel pertaining to actual litigation, specifically a federal claim in which the City is a defendant.”

