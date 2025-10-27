Fredericksburg City Council October 28 Meeting Preview
Council's meeting agenda includes a budget amendment supporting the Fredericksburg Area Food Bank in light of the federal government shutdown.
By Adele Uphaus
MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT
Fredericksburg City Council meets Tuesday for a work session and regular session. The agendas include approval of an emergency transfer to support the Fredericksburg Area Food Bank, and two closed meetings to discuss “legal matters.”
Work Session
The work session begins at 5 p.m. in the large conference room in City Hall.
Interview three candidates for appointment to the Architectural Review Board and Board of Zoning Appeals
EV charging program update
Planning Commission officer elections and membership update
Closed session for “consultation with legal counsel pertaining to actual litigation, specifically a federal claim in which the City is a defendant.”
Regular Session
The regular session begins at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers in City Hall.
Presentations
Wall of Honor ceremony, honoring Janice Davies, Lawrence A. Davies, and Thomas Williams
Tri-County/City Soil and Water Conservation District fiscal year 2025 report
Consent Agenda
The consent agenda includes approval of an updated mutual aid agreement between the city and the National Park Service; second-read approval of General Assembly-mandated changes to local development review process; and approval of minutes from meetings of the Planning Commission, Memorials Advisory Commission, Clean and Green Commission, and Architectural Review Board.
Council Agenda
Vice Mayor and Ward 4 representative Charlie Frye will discuss trail safet
Approval of minutes from September 23 work session and October 14 public hearing and regular meeting
Appointments to the Public Towing and Recovery Advisory Board and the Fredericksburg Arts Commission
City Manager Agenda
Approval of public art policy
Resolution accepting $76,500 in cultural resource impact funding from Dominion Energy for three projects—documentation of the Old Mill Historic District sufficient to pursue National Register of Historic Places nomination ($24,000); revision and replacement of four existing wayside panels and installation of one new wayside panel in the district ($7,500); and engineering design for an ADA-accessible path connecting Mary Washington Boulevard to the canal path ($45,000).
Budget amendment accepting $33,280 cultural resource grant from Virginia Department of Historic Resources to prepare a National Register of Historic Places nomination for the Mayfield neighborhood. DHR grant represents 50% of the cost; city will budget $33,280 from the City Grants Fund for the other half.
Resolution authorizing appropriation of fiscal year 2025 transit carryovers
Budget amendment transferring $55,640 from the General Fund Contingency to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank for “emergency support for citizens affected by the ongoing appropriation lapse ‘Shutdown’ of the federal government
Resolution approving the city’s legislative agenda for the 2026 General Assembly session
Transmittal of Council priorities update
Closed Session
Council will hold a closed meeting for “consultation with legal counsel pertaining to actual litigation, specifically a federal claim in which the City is a defendant.”
Meeting Details
