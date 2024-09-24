By Adele Uphaus

The agenda for tonight’s Fredericksburg City Council work session and regular meeting includes discussions about several historic properties, a report on whether downtown streets can be converted from one-way to two-way, and a public hearing on the sale of bonds to support equipment purchases and capital projects.

Work Session

The work session begins at 5:30 p.m. in the large conference room in City Hall. The Board will discuss the following topics:

Council priorities

Historic mayor portraits

Railroad Overlay District

Historic Fredericksburg Foundation September 5 letter about the Old Stone Warehouse

Regular Meeting

The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Proclamations

Council will proclaim September 28 as Motts Run Appreciation Day; October 6-12 as Paralegals Week and October 6 as Paralegals Day; and October 6-12 as Fire Prevention Week.

Consent Agenda

Includes approval of an amendment to City Code conforming utility disconnection provisions to State Code and minutes from recent meetings of the Economic Development Authority, Architectural Review Board, and Parking Advisory Committee.

Public Hearings

Issuance of general obligation bonds, not to exceed $35 million, for “Spotsylvania County Motts shared water project, sanitary sewer interceptors, pedestrian bridges, two pumping fire engine trucks and other capital projects.” This item is on the agenda for an approval on first read.

Implementation of 2023-2024 Community Development Block Grant programs.

Appointments

Council will appoint citizens to fill vacancies on the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Citizen Transportation Advisory Commission.

City Manager Agenda

