Fredericksburg City Council September 24 Meeting Preview
An overview of tonight's work session and meeting.
By Adele Uphaus
MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT
The agenda for tonight’s Fredericksburg City Council work session and regular meeting includes discussions about several historic properties, a report on whether downtown streets can be converted from one-way to two-way, and a public hearing on the sale of bonds to support equipment purchases and capital projects.
Work Session
The work session begins at 5:30 p.m. in the large conference room in City Hall. The Board will discuss the following topics:
Council priorities
Historic mayor portraits
Railroad Overlay District
Historic Fredericksburg Foundation September 5 letter about the Old Stone Warehouse
Regular Meeting
The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.
Proclamations
Council will proclaim September 28 as Motts Run Appreciation Day; October 6-12 as Paralegals Week and October 6 as Paralegals Day; and October 6-12 as Fire Prevention Week.
Consent Agenda
Includes approval of an amendment to City Code conforming utility disconnection provisions to State Code and minutes from recent meetings of the Economic Development Authority, Architectural Review Board, and Parking Advisory Committee.
Public Hearings
Issuance of general obligation bonds, not to exceed $35 million, for “Spotsylvania County Motts shared water project, sanitary sewer interceptors, pedestrian bridges, two pumping fire engine trucks and other capital projects.” This item is on the agenda for an approval on first read.
Implementation of 2023-2024 Community Development Block Grant programs.
Appointments
Council will appoint citizens to fill vacancies on the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Citizen Transportation Advisory Commission.
City Manager Agenda
First read approval of budget amendment appropriating $660,000 from the general fund balance to make repairs to the bell tower of the historic Renwick Courthouse.
First read approval of resolution appropriating grant funds to reduce car theft.
Report on preliminary findings of study on downtown streets (possible conversion of one-way to two-way traffic.)
City Manager’s update and boards and commissions meeting calendar.
Meeting Details
