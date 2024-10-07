By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Tonight’s meeting of the Fredericksburg City School Board includes a recognition of Gladys West, for whom the division’s third elementary school will be named; five action items; and updates on facilities, staffing, and funding going into the fiscal year 2026 budget season.

Recognitions

There are 12 recognitions on the agenda, including Gladys West; the division’s National Merit Scholarship program’s commended students; the College Board’s National Recognition Program honored students; and a new administrative appointee.

Action Items

Personnel items

Approval of James Monroe High School field trip requests to Scotland and Orlando, Florida

Approval of proposed policy revisions

Approval of 2024-29 Comprehensive Strategic Plan

Information Items

Instructional update, to include updates on pupil-teacher ratios; attendance; VA Tiered Systems of Support; Responsibility Centered Discipline; National Bullying Prevention Month; and “school performance and support framework.”

Staffing and funding update

Facilities update, to include update on the solar program, the new middle school; the 1935 Walker-Grant building; the middle-to-elementary school conversion; and switchgear at James Monroe High School.

Meeting Details

Closed session at 5 p.m., followed by the open session beginning at 7:30 p.m.

