The Fredericksburg City School Board meets this evening for a closed session beginning at 6:30 p.m. The open session of the meeting begins at 7:30 p.m.
Closed Session
The board will convene into closed session to discuss personnel items.
Recognitions
Monroe Singers
Character Education Spotlight - Kindness - Hugh Mercer Elementary School
Superintendent's Writing Contest
James Monroe - Goodwill Work-Based Learning Students
James Monroe Optimist Student of the Month
National Special Education Day / Inclusive Schools Week
New Administrative Employee
Consent Agenda
The consent agenda includes approval of minutes, Head Start items, and legislative priorities for the 2025 General Assembly session.
Action Items
There are only two action items on the agenda: approval of personnel items from the closed session and appointment of a deputy clerk.
Information Items
Staff will present on the following items:
Instructional update
2025-2026 academic calendar
Division cell-phone free policy, “Off, Yondr, and Away”
Conversion of the current Walker-Grant Middle School into Gladys West Elementary School
Branding
Regulation laying out guidelines for technology use
Out-of-district tuition rates for 2025-2026 school year
Monthly financial update
Facilities update
New Business
There are two items for discussion under new business: the Virginia School Board Association’s budget webinars and the VSBA 2025 conference.
Meeting Details
