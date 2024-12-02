By Adele Uphaus

The Fredericksburg City School Board meets this evening for a closed session beginning at 6:30 p.m. The open session of the meeting begins at 7:30 p.m.

Closed Session

The board will convene into closed session to discuss personnel items.

Recognitions

Monroe Singers

Character Education Spotlight - Kindness - Hugh Mercer Elementary School

Superintendent's Writing Contest

James Monroe - Goodwill Work-Based Learning Students

James Monroe Optimist Student of the Month

National Special Education Day / Inclusive Schools Week

New Administrative Employee

Consent Agenda

The consent agenda includes approval of minutes, Head Start items, and legislative priorities for the 2025 General Assembly session.

Action Items

There are only two action items on the agenda: approval of personnel items from the closed session and appointment of a deputy clerk.

Information Items

Staff will present on the following items:

Instructional update

2025-2026 academic calendar

Division cell-phone free policy, “Off, Yondr, and Away”

Conversion of the current Walker-Grant Middle School into Gladys West Elementary School

Branding

Regulation laying out guidelines for technology use

Out-of-district tuition rates for 2025-2026 school year

Monthly financial update

Facilities update

New Business

There are two items for discussion under new business: the Virginia School Board Association’s budget webinars and the VSBA 2025 conference.

