By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

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Cadence Rubin-Halterman’s submission to the Lions Club International Peace Poster contest won district and statewide recognition this year. Cadence is finishing up her 8th grade year at Walker-Grant Middle School in Fredericksburg.

For almost four decades, Lions clubs around the world have been inviting young people in the midst of some of their most turbulent years—ages 11-13—to think creatively outside themselves about the concept of peace.

The International Peace Poster Contest gives middle school students the opportunity to be recognized at local, state, national, and international levels for sharing through visual art what peace means to them. The contests are sponsored by local Lions clubs at schools or other youth organizations.

This year, Cadence Rubin-Halterman, who is finishing up her 8th grade year at Walker-Grant Middle School in Fredericksburg City, won at the school, district, and statewide levels.

Cadence also won the school and district level last year, the first year that any student from Walker-Grant Middle placed at the district level.

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Each year, the Peace Poster Contest has a theme. For 2025-26, it was “Together as One” and for 2026-27, it’s “Harmony in Humanity.”

“When we treat each other with respect and kindness, peace can flourish,” the description of the 2026-27 theme reads. “This year, we invite young people to imagine a world where people of every culture and background live together peacefully — celebrating differences, finding common ground and creating true harmony in humanity.”

Rebecca Rubin, Cadence’s mom, said the fact that such the Lions host such a contest for young people, and have done so for 39 years, is important.

“Who sponsors a peace contest?” Rubin said. “That’s the coolest idea. To ask young artists who are sitting there doodling to conceptualize peace, visualize peace, and have them put it on paper is amazing.”

There are 50,000 active Lions clubs across the world, on every continent except Antarctica. That makes the Peace Poster Contest truly global—last year’s overall winner was a 13-year-old from China, and merit winners came from Canada, Taiwan, Italy, Japan, Nicaragua, Ireland, Lithuania, Cyprus, Korea, Slovenia, Indonesia, and the U.S.

Rubin said Cadence gifted the original of her poster to a family friend, Joshua Barrett, who graduated this spring from a Ph.D. program.

Barrett wrote about her art: “When I see this art, this to me is the epitome of what a human being is. I see all of the color, I see all of the love … I see love, I see anguish, I see joy, I see questioning. I see all of this with every little stroke that you made, Cay. This is what it means to be a human. I've never seen anybody capture the soul of a human being like this.”

Find out how to sponsor the Lions Club International Peace Poster Contest at your school or community group here.

Cadence's submission to last year's contest. Submitted photos.

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