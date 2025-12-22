Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Adele Uphaus

Greater Fredericksburg Habitat for Humanity is celebrating a $700,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development that will support the development of six affordable homes in the Mayfield neighborhood of Fredericksburg.

“In short, we are elated!” said Jayne Johnson, executive director of GFHFH. “[We are] especially grateful to all those who played a part in helping us secure [the funding].”

The funding is among $154 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing Loans awarded to 47 projects across Virginia, as announced last week by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. All together, the loans will fund the construction and renovation of 3,014 houses.

The loans combine “state and federal resources to provide gap financing that expedites construction of new and renovated housing,” according to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. “Funding comes from four main sources: the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program, the federal National Housing Trust Fund, Housing Innovations in Energy Efficiency, and the Virginia Housing Trust Fund.”

There were 91 applications for the loans this year. Along with the Fredericksburg chapter, Habitat affiliates in Fauquier County and the Winchester area received portions of the funding.

The largest awards were $5 million each to True Ground Housing Partners, Inc. for projects in Arlington and Loudoun counties; the NHP Foundation for Danville House in the city of Danville; Community Housing Partners for a project in Yorktown; Beverly J. Searles Foundation for a senior apartment development in Harrisonburg; and Better Housing Coalition for a project in Richmond.

