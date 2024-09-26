By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Garrett the Carrot and the Market Sprouts program earned the Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation Department awards at a statewide conference last week. Photos courtesy Fredericksburg Parks and Rec.

Sometimes, he’s tucked into a bucket along with bags of Kettle Korn or bouquets of wildflowers. Sometimes, he’s hanging upside down above a table laden with fresh produce.

Share

You never know where Garrett the Carrot will be hanging out each Saturday, but small visitors to the downtown Fredericksburg Farmer’s Market who spot him can collect a prize.

And he just won the team at Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation a statewide award for “Most Creative Marketing Strategy.”

It’s among four awards the department received last week at the 71st annual conference of the Virginia Recreation and Park Society, which was held in Norfolk.

The summer Market Sprouts program—in which kids were invited to participate in different Farmer’s Market-based activities each week, such as blind taste-testing different fruits, planting seeds, and writing thank-you notes to vendors—earned the department an award for “Best Health and Wellness Initiative.”

“FXBG Park Picks,” a video series in which kids preview some of the activities going on at the city’s parks, won “Most Creative Marketing Piece,” and the Sunshine Ballpark Foundation won the “Distinguished Private Sector Service” award.

“It’s an honor to have our Department and our Staff recognized at the state level,” said Todd Brown, Parks and Recreation department director, in a press release about the awards. “Our team works hard to bring creative programming to the Fredericksburg community and I’m proud of what we are achieving.”

There were 140 applications for the statewide awards program and winners were selected by a jury of peers.

Fredericksburg Mayor Kerry Devine said in the press release that the work of the parks and recreation department is “vital to the health of community.”

“City Council continues to prioritize enhanced parks, more trails, conservation, and cultural and recreational opportunities as part of our Vision Statement for Fredericksburg,” she said. “I encourage everyone to explore the City’s program offerings and outdoor park spaces.”

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit our website at the link that follows.

Read Local Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past month, our reporting was:

$8 a month supports great journalism

First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.

First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.

And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month