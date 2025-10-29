Become a Sustaining Member

The Canal Path in Fredericksburg. "P1010326.JPG" by rogercarr is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

Fredericksburg police and the parks and recreation department will partner to conduct a safety study of the city’s trail network, according to the city’s deputy police chief.

The move comes in response to a “serious incident” that occurred on the trails last weeks, Betsy Mason told City Council on Tuesday.

The police department, according to a Facebook post made on October 20, is investigating a sexual assault that occurred on the Canal Path in the area of Cossey Pond at around 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 19. The suspect was last seen running on the Canal Path towards Mary Washington Boulevard and Emancipation Highway, according to the post.

On Tuesday, Mason said the department is “putting all our resources towards” the investigation and that it is “the top priority right now.”

“Crime moves slower than on TV but we are working on it,” she said.

Earlier this week, the department put out trail safety tips through its social media accounts, advising members of the community to walk or bike with a friend, especially in the morning or evening; to avoid isolated areas when it’s dark; to wear bright or reflective clothing; to stay alert by keeping one ear free if listening to music; and to always carry a charged phone and ID.

Mason said the department has also increased patrol on the trails at all hours and that the Sheriff’s Office is also sending deputies to patrol the trails.

The broader safety assessment will be carried out by officers who are trained in Crime Prevention through Environmental Design, or CPTED—an approach to crime prevention that, according to a publication by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community-Oriented Policing Services, asks “What is it about this location that places people at risk, or that results in opportunities for crime?”

Mason said officers will be conducting an assessment of the Rappahannock Heritage Trail, Canal Path, and Virginia Central Railway Trail, looking at entry and exit points, vegetation, trees, and lighting.

She said the assessment could include exploration into whether additional lighting or the installation of blue light emergency phones, such as are found around the University of Mary Washington campus, is warranted.

Mason spoke at the invitation of City Manager Tim Baroody, and after Charlie Frye, Vice Mayor and Ward 4 representative, asked for a City Council work session to discuss trail safety.

“I know we’re talking about an extension of our trails off Caroline Street, and that’s been a topic for the community here lately,” Frye said.

He said he’d like to look into installing blue light emergency phones or solar cameras such as those at Riverfront Park.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”