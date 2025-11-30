Become a Sustaining Member

By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The Fredericksburg School Board meets Monday, December 1. There will be a closed session at 6:30 p.m. to discuss personnel matters, followed by an open session beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The regular session includes an update from Michael George, chief operations and information officer, on student internet site access and monitoring.

Recognitions

James Monroe High School’s Monroe Singers, under the direction of Heidi Ribel, will perform. JMHS has received the Virginia Music Educators Association Blue Ribbon Award, which is the highest award given to school music programs in Virginia and recognizes excellence in band, orchestra, and choral performances.

Character Education spotlight on “Personal Responsibility,” by Gladys West Elementary students

Lions Peace Poster contest winners

Recognition of three students for statewide achievement in high school sports (field hockey and cross country)

Special Education/Inclusive Schools Week

Virginia School Board Association’s People’s Choice Award for School Architecture—Walker-Grant Middle School

Recognition of outgoing School Board members

Consent Agenda

Approval of minutes of the October 6 and November 3 School Board meetings

Head Start items

Appointment of members to the 2026 Career and Technical Education, Special Education, and School Health advisory committees

Approval of 2026 legislative priorities

Action Items

Personnel items

Fiscal year 2026 supplemental budget appropriations, including federal and state grants that were not awarded or not final when the FY26 budget was adopted this spring.

Information Items

Instructional update—focusing on “accreditation, accountability, and cut scores”

2026-27 academic calendar

Amendments to policy LBD on Home Instruction, to include a Virginia Code addition

Technology update on “internet site access and monitoring.”

Monthly finance and budget update

Facilities and transportation update

Meeting Details

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”