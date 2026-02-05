Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The Fredericksburg School Board will meet on Monday, February 9, at 5:30 p.m. for a presentation of the superintendent’s budget request for fiscal year 2027, followed by a closed session at 6:30 p.m. to discuss personnel matters, and the regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m.

School Board Budget Presentation

According to the agenda, School Board members will receive the superintendent’s proposed operating budget, as well as the grants and capital improvement budget.

The division is still monitoring the General Assembly’s budget process to determine the amount of state revenue expected for next fiscal year.

There will be a public hearing on the budget on March 2, and the School Board could also approve the budget at that meeting.

Regular Meeting

Recognitions

Character Education Spotlight: “Self-Control,” presented by Lafayette Elementary School

2026 MLK Art Contest winners

Walker-Grant Middle School—Virginia Tech Honors Band

Rappahannock Rotary Club Educational Foundation Mini-Grant recipients

National School Resource Officer Day: February 15

National School Counselor Week: February 2-6

New administrative employee: Dr. David Ferguson, Director of Operations

School Board Clerk Appreciation Week

School Board Appreciation Month

Consent Agenda

There are four items on the consent agenda, including approval of minutes of the January 12, 2026, meeting and approval of school improvement plans (as required by the Virginia Department of Education) for Hugh Mercer and Lafayette elementary schools.

Action Items

Approval of personnel items

Approval of 2026-27 academic calendar

Approval of Special Education Advisory Committee by-laws

Certification of Head Start governance training

Information Items

Instructional update, with information about the division’s response to the new VDOE School Performance and Support Framework; summer school and summer programs, and Responsibility Centered Discipline.

Independent audit and Activity Funds for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025

Monthly finance report (as of December 31, 2025)

Facilities and transportation update

Meeting Details

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”