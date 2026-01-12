Fredericksburg School Board January 12 Meeting Preview
An overview of items on the agenda for the first meeting of 2026.
By Adele Uphaus
MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT
Email Adele
The Fredericksburg School Board will gather on Monday, January 12 for the first meeting of 2026 and the first with new members Annie Langdon, Ward 3; and Andy Wolfenbarger, Ward 1.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a closed session to discuss personnel matters and for consultation with legal counsel regarding “specific legal matters requiring the provision of legal advice.”
The open session of the meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Organizational Meeting
Election of the chair and vice chair
Appointment of clerk and deputy clerk
Approval of a designee to attend School Board meetings in absence of the superintendent
Appointment of the School Board disciplinary committee, according to policy BCE.
Annual Business Matters
Establishment of regular meeting schedule
Recognitions
Character Education Spotlight: Citizenship, presented by Hugh Mercer Elementary students
2026 Excellence in Teaching award recipients:
Preschool Programs: Barbara McGinnis (Teacher of the Year), Aude Mann
Gladys West Elementary: Elizabeth Sillas-Bafenour (Teacher of the Year), Rebecca Breen, Briann Diaz
Hugh Mercer Elementary: Denise Phipps (Teacher of the Year), Tyra Bland, Jolene Jonas
Lafayette Elementary: Ciera Jacobs (Teacher of the Year), Genevra Meyer, Dina Vales
Walker-Grant Middle: Carleigh Rahn (Teacher of the Year), Dawn Bane, Hannah Carter
James Monroe High: Robin Bayton (Teacher of the Year), Erin Martinelli, Stacy Moll
2025-26 Division Teacher of the Year: Ciera Jacobs
New administrative appointee: Brendon Albon, Chief Academic Officer
Consent Agenda
There are seven items on the consent agenda, including approval of minutes from the December 1 regular meeting, December 8 work session, and December 19 Students Speak Out session; renewal of contract with Virginia School Board Association for policy services; and appointment to the School Health Advisory Board.
Read the Advance’s story about the December 8 School Board work session here.
Action Items
Approval of personnel packet
Approval of 2026-26 school calendar (follows Stafford school calendar)
Certification of having received Head Start governance training
Information Items
The board will hear regular monthly updates on instruction; facilities; finance and budget; and transportation.
There will also be an update on the state school funding situation going into the fiscal year 2027 budget season.
Meeting Details
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism
The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:
First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.
First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.
First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project
Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:
And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).
For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.
Your contributions 100% support our journalists.
Help us as we continue to grow!
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”