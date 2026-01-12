Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

The Fredericksburg School Board will gather on Monday, January 12 for the first meeting of 2026 and the first with new members Annie Langdon, Ward 3; and Andy Wolfenbarger, Ward 1.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a closed session to discuss personnel matters and for consultation with legal counsel regarding “specific legal matters requiring the provision of legal advice.”

The open session of the meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Organizational Meeting

Election of the chair and vice chair

Appointment of clerk and deputy clerk

Approval of a designee to attend School Board meetings in absence of the superintendent

Appointment of the School Board disciplinary committee, according to policy BCE.

Annual Business Matters

Recognitions

Character Education Spotlight: Citizenship, presented by Hugh Mercer Elementary students

2026 Excellence in Teaching award recipients: Preschool Programs: Barbara McGinnis (Teacher of the Year), Aude Mann Gladys West Elementary: Elizabeth Sillas-Bafenour (Teacher of the Year), Rebecca Breen, Briann Diaz Hugh Mercer Elementary: Denise Phipps (Teacher of the Year), Tyra Bland, Jolene Jonas Lafayette Elementary: Ciera Jacobs (Teacher of the Year), Genevra Meyer, Dina Vales Walker-Grant Middle: Carleigh Rahn (Teacher of the Year), Dawn Bane, Hannah Carter James Monroe High: Robin Bayton (Teacher of the Year), Erin Martinelli, Stacy Moll

2025-26 Division Teacher of the Year: Ciera Jacobs

New administrative appointee: Brendon Albon, Chief Academic Officer

Consent Agenda

There are seven items on the consent agenda, including approval of minutes from the December 1 regular meeting, December 8 work session, and December 19 Students Speak Out session; renewal of contract with Virginia School Board Association for policy services; and appointment to the School Health Advisory Board.

Read the Advance’s story about the December 8 School Board work session here.

Action Items

Approval of personnel packet

Approval of 2026-26 school calendar (follows Stafford school calendar)

Certification of having received Head Start governance training

Information Items

The board will hear regular monthly updates on instruction; facilities; finance and budget; and transportation.

There will also be an update on the state school funding situation going into the fiscal year 2027 budget season.

Meeting Details

