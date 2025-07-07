By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

The School Board meets this evening for a closed session beginning at 6:30 p.m. (to discussion personnel matters) and regular session beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Recognitions

The board will recognize state qualifiers in track and boys tennis; the recipient of the Regional Chamber of Commerce’s first-ever Rising Star Award (Lafayette Elementary teacher Taia Saleh); and a new administrative appointee.

Consent Agenda

There are two items on the consent agenda—approval of the minutes from the May 21 School Board meeting and Students Speak Out session, and the June 7 regular School Board meeting.

Action Items

There are six action items:

Approval of personnel packet

Approval of policy updates

Election of a delegate and alternate to attend and vote in the 2025 Virginia School Board Association’s annual convention

Approval of school nutrition department’s bids for frozen and canned/dry products

Approval of one-time retention bonus for staff, to be extended to all permanent employees who have reported to work on or before August 15, 2025, for the 2025-26 school year. The state has provided $377,819 to the division for the retention bonuses, and the amount will be divided equally among all eligible employees, minus taxes.

Appointment of an acting School Board clerk

Information Items

New Business

Discussion of Virginia School Board Association Conference on Education

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”