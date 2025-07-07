Fredericksburg School Board Meeting Preview
The School Board meets this evening for a closed session beginning at 6:30 p.m. (to discussion personnel matters) and regular session beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Recognitions
The board will recognize state qualifiers in track and boys tennis; the recipient of the Regional Chamber of Commerce’s first-ever Rising Star Award (Lafayette Elementary teacher Taia Saleh); and a new administrative appointee.
Consent Agenda
There are two items on the consent agenda—approval of the minutes from the May 21 School Board meeting and Students Speak Out session, and the June 7 regular School Board meeting.
Action Items
There are six action items:
Approval of personnel packet
Approval of policy updates
Election of a delegate and alternate to attend and vote in the 2025 Virginia School Board Association’s annual convention
Approval of school nutrition department’s bids for frozen and canned/dry products
Approval of one-time retention bonus for staff, to be extended to all permanent employees who have reported to work on or before August 15, 2025, for the 2025-26 school year. The state has provided $377,819 to the division for the retention bonuses, and the amount will be divided equally among all eligible employees, minus taxes.
Appointment of an acting School Board clerk
Information Items
Instructional update (covering the 2025 Leadership Retreat, Superintendent’s Summer Scholars program, advanced math placements for 2025-26, and literacy in the division.
Communications department’s year in review presentation
Gladys-West Elementary and new Walker-Grant Middle opening updates
Fiscal Governance Calendar for fiscal year 2027 (which begins July 1, 2026)
Finance and budget update
Facilities update
New Business
Discussion of Virginia School Board Association Conference on Education
Meeting Details
