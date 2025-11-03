Become a Sustaining Member

By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT



The Fredericksburg School Board will meet this evening for a closed session at 6:30 p.m. to discuss personnel matters, followed by an open session at 7:30 p.m.

Recognitions

Character education spotlight by preschool students on on “forgiveness”

James Monroe High School Navvy JROTC students

Military Family Appreciation Month

Family Engagement in Education Month

National School Pyschology Week

American Education Week and VSBA Academy award certificates. Certificates are presented to given to School Board members who have earned a certain number of credits by VSBA meetings and conferences, participating in board development and training, and active involvement in the association).

Consent Agenda

Approval of minutes from the October 6, 2025, meeting

Head Start approvals

Action Items

Personnel packet (from closed session)

Approval of James Monroe High School DECA field trip request to Virginia Beach, to attend state leadership conference from February 27-March 1, 2026.

Approval of James Monroe High School DECA field trip request to Atlanta to attend the International Career and Development Conference, April 25-29, 2026.

Information Items

Monthly instructional report, covering accreditation, Virginia Department of Education’s school performance & support framework, new SOL cut scores, preschool fall 2025 monitoring, National STEM and STEAM Day, and an update on the Alongside app. (Read the Advance’s story on the app.)

Monthly finance and budget report

Monthly facilities and transportation update

New Business

2025 Virginia School Board Association annual convention

Meeting Details

