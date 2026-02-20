By Adele Uphaus

The Virginia Association of School Superintendents announced yesterday the selection of Marci Catlett, leader of Fredericksburg City Public Schools (FCPS), as the Region III Superintendent of the Year for 2027.

“Our Region III colleagues recognize [Catlett] as a regional leader and appreciate her service,” said Tracy Seitz of Middlesex County Schools, the 2026 Region III Superintendent of the Year and Region III Lead Superintendent, in a press release from FCPS. “Personally, I have the utmost respect for Marci in how she conducts herself in small and large groups. She is humble and a person of faith. With that, Marci has helped me ground myself in becoming a better leader.”

The 17 school divisions in the Virginia Department of Education’s Region III include those in the Fredericksburg area and the Northern Neck. Catlett will go on to compete with winners from the other seven VDOE divisions for the 2027 Virginia Superintendent of the Year Award.

Catlett has led FCPS since 2019 and was previously deputy superintendent. She is a graduate of the school division and has spent her entire career with city schools, starting as a 6th grade teacher.

School Board Chair Katie Pomeoroy in the press release congratulated Catlett “with deep pride” and said that she has led the school division “with optimism, a growth-centered mindset, and a deep commitment to serving and supporting our students, staff, families, and the Fredericksburg community.”

Catlett’s tenure with FCPS has been “marked by measurable academic growth, including gains achieved through the expansion of the James Farmer Scholars program, as well as innovative safety initiatives such as the early adoption of cellphone-free learning environments, robust mental health and wellness programs, and enhanced security technologies,” the press release from the division states.

“Dr. Catlett has also championed transparent communication practices, leading to the development of a dedicated communications team and the expansion of division-wide engagement structures designed to strengthen connections among students, families, staff, and the Fredericksburg community.”

