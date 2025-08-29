By Adele Uphaus

The Fredericksburg Symphony this week announced its 2025-26 season titled “Summon the Heroes,” and it will bring world premieres, special guests, popular and classical music for all ages to the region.

The season kicks off on Saturday, October 25, with “Flights of Fancy,” featuring a performance of Gustav Holst’s “The Planets” and the world premiere of two pieces by composer Matt Riley. This performance will be recorded for the Fredericksburg Symphony’s first album. Tickets go on sale September 15 for Symphony supporters and September 22 for the general public.

Next up is the annual Holiday Pops concert, this year titled “All I Want for Christmas is You,” on Wednesday, December 17. The Symphony will be joined by Broadway star Morgan James, who will perform selections from her 2021 album “A Very Magnetic Christmas,” and there will be another world premiere of a piece by the Symphony’s own Zack Smith. Tickets go on sale November 10 for supporters and November 17 for the general public.

The Symphony’s Valentine’s Day special concert is next on Saturday, February 14. Titled “Love Me Tender,” this concert features Elvis-impersonator Tim Beasley and presents both romantic masterworks such as selections from Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” and popular tunes by the Beatles and Elvis. Tickets on sale January 5 for supporters and January 12 for general public.

The family-friendly concert series “Lolli-Pops!” returns on Saturday, March 14, with “A Salute to Our First Responders.” This event starts in the parking lot of James Monroe High School with a display of fire trucks, ambulances, and police cars and continues with an Instrument Petting Zoo inside, where kids can get up close to and even try playing all the instruments that make up the orchestra. The concert itself will feature special guests Glinda the Good from the Wizard of Oz, and Stoic the Vast from “How to Train Your Dragon.” This concert, which is presented by Mary Jane O’Neill, is FREE for children 18 and under. Tickets go on sale Monday, February 9 for Symphony supporters and Monday, February 16 for the general public.

The 2025-26 season wraps up on Saturday, May 23, with “Summon the Heroes: The Memorial Concert.” The Commander of Marine Corps Base Quantio and the Marine Corps Honor Guard will join the Symphony to honor the nation’s armed forces and those lost during military service. The concert features American works such as “New World Symphony,” “A Lincoln Portrait,” and John Williams’s score to the film “Saving Private Ryan.” Tickets available Monday, April 13 to Symphony supporters and Monday, April 20 to the general public.

All concerts take place in the James Monroe High School auditorium. Visit here to learn more about the Fredericksburg Symphony and how to become a sponsor.

