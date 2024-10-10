FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michele Schiesser's avatar
Michele Schiesser
Oct 13

Hmm. No displays or videos featuring the city’s historic and other attractions not owned by the National Park Service? Ferry Farm? Kenmore? Hugh Mercer Apothecary shop? Rising Sun Tavern? James Monroe Museum? Mary Washington House? Fredericksburg Area Museum? Horse carriage tours? Why a large mural about sister cities visitors are not going to see here and have nothing to do with why they are visiting? Yet another set of otter sculptures? Anything on the River and its many attributes that serve to attract visitors? What happened to “America’s Most Historic City?” Is this yet another erasure of the city’s historic offerings?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Matthew J. Kelly's avatar
Matthew J. Kelly
Oct 11

You may want to look at the actual purchase documents and those related to the sale of the property by the city and the timeline.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Martin Davis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture