Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Caroline High School environmental science students had a Meaningful Watershed Education Experience on the Rappahannock River this summer. Photos courtesy Friends of the Rappahannock.

A field trip to the Rappahannock River at Hicks Landing in Caroline County this summer gave Caroline High School students their ever bald eagle sighting.

Over the course of two days in August, 165 environmental science students spent time kayaking on the river, identifying plants and animals, learning about wetlands and the water cycle, and conducting water quality testing—all as part of a “Meaningful Watershed Education Experience,” or MWEE, hosted by the Friends of the Rappahannock.

MWEEs allow students to conduct hands-on investigations into local environmental issues that can lead to informed action. Friends of the Rappahannock hosts MWEEs and river investigation field trips for students from preschool all the way through 12th grade.

The Caroline High School students’ visit was made possible by through a collaboration between FOR, the school division, and community partners. Students spent the day at Hicks Landing rotating between three different stations—one hosted by Fort Anderson-Pinn-Hill’s environmental and natural resources division, where students learned about wetland delineation; one hosted by the Hanover-Caroline Soil and Water Conservation District, where students learned about watersheds; and one hosted by FOR, where students kayaked and conducted water quality testing.

Environmental Science teachers Kelly Shields and Sharon Swanton received grants from the soil and water conservation district to cover transportation costs, so all students could participate.

Shields said in a press release about the field trip that “It’s one thing to teach about watersheds and ecosystems in the classroom, but taking students outside and letting them see it for themselves makes all the difference.”

The field trip was also made possible through a partnership between FOR and St. Asaph’s Episcopal Church in Bowling Green, which hosted an Oyster Roast in March to benefit the program.

FOR supported the event with an oyster restoration informational table and recycled the oyster shells for future reef projects, and proceeds directly funded this Caroline High School watershed program.

Students from Fredericksburg City Public Schools have also participated in MWEEs hosted by FOR.

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”