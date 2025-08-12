By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Even at my advanced age, there’s something magical about the first day of school. Perhaps because I’ve experienced it in so many different ways.

As a student. As a parent. As a teacher. As a reporter.

Regardless the role I played, the first day of school was a time of hope and renewal and promise. Across Spotsylvania and Stafford counties this morning, more than 50,000 students and their families are leaning into that joy.

One careless driver, however, can turn joy to terror. And while school buses are statistically very safe, none of that matters to families affected by accidents involving buses.

Data compiled by the Brumley Law firm and cited by Campus Safety Magazine reveals that between 2013 and 2022, Virginia was ranked No. 11 for fatal school bus accidents.

This year, Spotsylvania County Public Schools has installed speed enforcement technology by six schools to capture people who speed through school zones. The schools are:

Battlefield Elementary School, 11108 Leavells Road

Battlefield Middle School, 11120 Leavells Road

Courthouse Road Elementary School, 9911 Courthouse Road

Livingston Elementary School, 6057 Courthouse Road

Massaponax High School, 8201 Patriot Highway

Salem Elementary School, 4501 Jackson Road

Beginning today, speeding cars will be issued warnings. Starting September 11, drivers will receive citations — First offenses will draw a $50 fine; repeat offenses will draw a $100 fine.

The need for this technology was captured by Sheriff Roger Harris. “On a single weekday morning, 2,179 drivers were recorded speeding through the school zone at Battlefield Middle School located on Leavells Road,” Harris was quoted as saying in a press release. “That’s 58% of all vehicles on that road during school hours.”

Fredericksburg adopted similar technology earlier this year and drivers have racked up some $133,000 in citations.

Yes — the fines can affect a household’s bottom line.

But the consequences of speeding through a school zone can have far more damaging consequences.

So starting today, know that there are going to be buses on the road, school zones to pass through, and allot yourself a bit more time to reach your destination.

Also, be mindful of buses making pick-ups in the mornings and drop-offs in the afternoon.

If you see a stop arm extended and aren’t sure if you should or shouldn’t stop, err on the side of safety.

It’s a magical time of year for children. And often, these children entranced by the magic of school aren’t being as attentive as we would hope they would be at bus stops.

Be the adult, anticipate the unanticipated, and err on the side of caution.

We at the Advance wish everyone a successful, rewarding, learning-filled, and safe school year.

