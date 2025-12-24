Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

Mirna Benitez and her daughter Laura. Photo from GoFundMe campaign page.

This Christmas Eve, Mirna Benitez should be at her home with her family. Waiting.

Waiting for the arrival of Christmas morning. Waiting for the joy that sharing gifts with family brings. And waiting — if Benitez is a woman of faith — for the “cry of triumph,” as the late German theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer described the exultation of Christmas morning. “Christmas comes. Christians rejoice!”

Instead, Benitez is spending this final day of Advent — a five-week period in the Christian tradition when the faithful enter a period of waiting for their messiah — in El Salvador.

She no longer waits to open gifts in the morning, but she waits on the U.S. government to process an I-130 form — a petition for an “alien relative” — to bring her back to the United States.

Her waiting has just begun.

“Right now, the estimate is four years for her to come back,” Benitez’s daughter Laura told the Advance on Monday.

As the Advance reported last week, Benitez was summoned to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in North Chesterfield at 8 a.m. on December 7. Upon arrival she was detained, then shuttled between a Richmond jail, and detention centers in Texas and Louisiana. The conditions on the plane flight to Texas, and in the detention centers, were so awful, she decided to self-deport than remain in “unsanitary” facilities.

Why was Benitez targeted for deportation?

When the U.S. government began its aggressive campaign to force out immigrants, President Donald Trump’s Executive Order stated:

It is the policy of the United States to faithfully execute the immigration laws against all inadmissible and removable aliens, particularly those aliens who threaten the safety or security of the American people.

Yet, Benitez appears to have not met either of these criteria.

Benitez was in the U.S. on a work visa, according to her friend Duane Edwards, vice chair of the Fredericksburg chapter of Virginia Organizing. And throughout her 13 years in the United States, she had faithfully reported to immigration officials when requested.

On December 4, 2025, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced more aggressive screening and vetting of “aliens working in the U.S.,” citing the attack on National Guard personnel in Washington, D.C., that killed one and left a second seriously wounded.

It’s not clear if Benitez’s detainment was tied to this change in policy.

The second reason for Trump’s aggressive deportation effort was to target those who “threaten the safety or security of the American people.”

Benitez was no threat to anyone. The only thing on her criminal record, according to an online search of local court records, is a 2016 charge for failing to obey a highway sign, for which she paid a $30 fine.

Cruel In Its Normalcy

Benitez’s story shocks because it has become normal.

The University of California at Berkeley is home to the Deportation Data Project, which uses the Freedom of Information Act to obtain immigration enforcement data from the U.S. government, and they post the data sets that they obtain.

Reporting at the national level has leveraged these data sets to reveal how widespread the arrest of nonviolent immigrants has become.

A story earlier this month in the New York Times found that “In high-profile Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Los Angeles; Chicago; Washington, D.C.; and across Massachusetts, more than half of those arrested had no criminal record….” Further, “Less than 30 percent of the people arrested in any of these operations had been convicted of a crime, an analysis of the data shows, and a very small share had been convicted of a violent crime. The most common non-violent convictions were for driving under the influence and other traffic offenses.”

But behind the numbers are communities who are being traumatized by what is happening. As one person told the Advance following our first story about Benitez, her arrest “has really torn the [place where she works] apart,” and people are “doing everything they can to help her and her daughter out.”

If the goal is to make “Americans” feel safer in their communities, it’s backfiring spectacularly.

Summoning people to a meeting, then detaining them when they are in the country with a work permit, have done everything that has been asked of them, and are not a threat to the public is not an act meant to instill a sense of safety.

It instills — whether by intent or consequence — fear. And it feels — again whether by intent or consequence — cruel.

If Cruelty Is the Point …

There is a well-documented gap between the way people feel about immigration nationally (70% of voters see it as a national problem) versus locally (only 37% of voters believe immigration is a problem in their community).

This disconnect between national and local is not unusual in American politics. A similar gap exists in feelings about education. People believe that public schools nationally are a failure, yet they routinely express confidence in their local schools.

When we see the problem in the abstract — immigrants are “invading” America or diluting American “culture” — it is easy to turn a blind eye to the cruelty being played out in communities that aren’t our own. It’s a problem for someone else, not us.

And this is what makes Benitez’s case so important to our region. It is difficult to look at this case and find any sort of justice in ICE’s actions.

Her arrest and deportation are cruel. No advantage is gained in public safety by having her in El Salvador. No advantage accrues to the community where she worked; just the opposite, it is “torn apart.”

No longer can we look the other way. The cruelty is here. And Benitez’s story forces us to live with that uncomfortable reality.

An appropriate discomfort during Advent, when we are forced to recognize that waiting is part of the effort involved in coming to a better place.

“Not all can wait,” wrote Bonhoeffer in a 1928 Advent sermon in Barcelona, Spain. “Certainly not those who are satisfied, contented, and feel that they live in the best of all possible worlds!”

Rather, waiting is left to those who “are uneasy about their way of life, but yet have seen a vision of greatness the world of the future and are patiently expecting its fulfillment.”

Benitez should make us all uneasy about our way of life. And that unease should rest in our understanding of what has happened to her, her family, and her community, and how that squares with the America we know exists. The one that is welcoming to those in need. That celebrates the equality of all, even as we struggle to apply the ideal. That rewards people who take the hard path and play by the rules.

There is time. Benitez today is not at the end of her wait, but the beginning.

So, too, are we all.

Sharing This Story Strengthens Your Community. Share

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”