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By Ranjit Singh, Advance Environmental Columnist

I grew up on a family farm alongside Potomac Creek in Virginia. Our farm’s rich soil holds millennia of Native American history. As a boy, I regularly found “arrowheads” along the muddy creek banks and adjacent fields (more on those quotation marks later). Without the internet for entertainment, some days I even had a rule that I couldn’t go home until I’d found at least one. Over time my eyes got better at finding them. Now, I have hundreds sleeping in softly-cushioned boxes.

I still find arrowheads today. Birders win by looking up, but my life-long habit of looking down brings its own rewards. Arrowheads are a tangible and addictive way to learn history. They also connect us to those who called this land home long before us. When I joined Facebook years ago and began posting picture of my finds, the “How do you find them?” question started rolling in.

So, here’s my starter guide. It includes common sense rules that will not only save you from wasting many hours, but could keep you from legal trouble.

By Phil Huber, Advance Columnist

When rulers fall out of favor, their monuments often lose their heads long before they lose their pedestals/Ilias Saltidis/Pexels

From Fredericksburg, Washington is just close enough to be dangerous. It’s about an hour away by car, roughly 52 miles, which makes the city ideal for day trips, congressional gawking, and, in some imagined, happier future, civic calisthenics on the National Mall. If the next administration is serious about national renewal, it should create a De‑Trumpification Commission and invite the public to help remove the monumental evidence of our recent bout of presidential self‑branding. This would not be vandalism. It would be debt reduction with historical interpretation and some exercise for the arms, chest, back, legs and core.

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By Nicole Santa Cruz, ProPublica

Lucas Metz/Unsplash

As a House committee debated President Donald Trump’s signature domestic policy bill last year, Republican backers repeatedly emphasized that its changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps, wouldn’t affect vulnerable people.

But nearly a year after the measure was signed into law, the number of children receiving food assistance has plummeted by at least 776,000, according to a ProPublica analysis. At least 12 states break down program participation by age, and of the 1,670,011 people who are no longer receiving benefits in those states, 776,134, or 46 percent, were children.

VaNews/Virginia Public Access Project

Articles from newspapers throughout the Commonwealth and Washington D.C. Firewalls will block you from reading some, but you’ll at least have some idea about what’s going on from the headlines, which, let’s be honest, are all many of us have time to read anyway.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”