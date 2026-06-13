By Kristin Davis, Advance Correspondent

Delegate Josh Cole/Photo by Lili Watkins

On June 1, two men, both fathers—one in upstate New York, the other in eastern Iowa—killed their families. A day later, a father in Florida murdered his. By the end of the first 48 hours of June, 14 people were dead in the three tragic incidents, including six children and three women, the children’s mothers. Two of the men used guns. One used a knife. Two of the men also killed themselves.

The killings were part of a disturbing national trend, according to a recent report in the Washington Post. While the number of homicides in America continues to decline, family and intimate-partner killings have been increasing at an alarming rate.

By Steve Watkins, Advance Editor

Artem Zhukov/Unsplash

A family member told me a story several years ago about a woman who showed up at a shooting range he used to go to in central Florida. She had her young son with her, but she didn’t have a gun. She rented one, the family member said, and then she shot herself in the head with it, right there in front of her son and everybody at the range.

I was horrified, of course, and said so. We were driving somewhere. He paused for a second, and then said, “Yeah. And you just know the liberals are going to use that story to try to take away our gun rights.”

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By Drew Gallagher, Advance Columnist

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The World Cup has finally arrived, and with it lots of television coverage as well as nine collector’s cups from McDonald’s including David Beckham, Christian Pulisic, and Grimace, which begs the question, which one of the original nine soccer players held out for more money until McDonald’s said forget it and plugged the final spot with everyone’s favorite dinosaur not named Barney. (And yes, I know Grimace is a taste bud and not a dinosaur, but you tell your young child that and see if they ever sleep again.)

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Straight from the horses’ mouths. Stories from newspapers throughout the Commonwealth and Washington D.C. Firewalls will block you from reading some, but you’ll at least have some idea about what’s going on from the headlines, which, let’s be honest, are all many of us have time to read anyway.

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