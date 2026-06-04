By Claire Marshall Watkins

I’ve made a regular habit of riding the VCR Trail for the past three years when I’ve been home from university and working summer jobs. It’s meditative and peaceful; I feel present and calm as I fly down the trail, no longer fixated on my adult responsibilities or real-world troubles. But I’m also aware that I’m a 5’1, feminine-presenting person, even in my baggiest of clothes. Believe me, I don’t want to feed into the victim-complex people often assign to feminists. But the hard truth is that the world is not so kind to women, so I also have to stay vigilant when I’m riding alone. Any trail poses a safety risk to some extent. I know that; I have always known that.

By Phil Huber

David A. Landry/Pexels

I joined the NRA in the late 1950s and remained a member into the early 1960s. Back then, my connection to the organization came through American Rifleman magazine, which I eagerly read each month. The focus was not partisan politics or cultural anger. Instead, it emphasized marksmanship, firearm safety, and the disciplined, responsible use of guns.

By VaNews/Virginia Public Access Project

The Paragon Press, 1898 Woodcut, George Baxter, Public Domain, Wikipedia Commons

There’s an old Southern state named Virginia

That’s hard to escape once it’s in ya.

Oh, you might try to leave,

But don’t be deceived,

You’ll probably wind up here again yeah.

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