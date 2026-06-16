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Raconteur
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What's Black and White and Ends in "Headlines"?

Certainly not the story about Dominion announcing that Spanberger's rejoining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative will amount to $1.2 Billion added to residential bills. After all, she and the Democrats PROMISED that that they would reduce the cost of electricity and make it "affordable".

I'm sure that they will blame Trump and/or the Republicans, just in time to promise the same BS for the next election -- and the next.

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