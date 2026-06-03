Steve Watkins, Advance Editor

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When I read that Spotsylvania County Commonwealth Attorney Ryan Mehaffey announced that he would refuse to prosecute any violations of Virginia’s new assault weapons ban, it put me in mind of reporting I did a few years ago about a case involving three lost teenagers in Spotsy who took a wrong turn while looking for a graduation party. They pulled into the driveway of a man who came out of his house with a Glock 9mm and, a few minutes later, an AR15. Shots were fired. The prosecutor in that case was then-Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Ryan Mehaffey.

By Edie Gross

Piermanuele Sberni/Unsplash

I turned 50 this year, so I’m losing a lot of sleep over global warming. Not the kind caused by fossil fuels, deforestation and belching bovines—although, to be clear, ALL of that gives me plenty of heartburn.

Rather, I’m referring to the heat I now magically generate from within, the scourge of middle-aged women everywhere: the hot flash.

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From VaNews

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Governor Spanberger says the state’s revenue forecast is getting brighter. Advocates launch the Virginia marriage equality amendment campaign at the start of Pride Month. Virginia Tech says what the heck, they’ll keep term limits in place for rectors. And that’s not all.

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