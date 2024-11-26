Regional Giant Food store manages visited the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank on Thursday, November 21. Photos courtesy FRFB.

Management staff from regional Giant Food stores visited the Fredericksburg Area Food Bank last week to make the annual donation of 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys.

The company donates 1,000 turkeys to each of the seven Feeding American food banks in Virginia every November, providing a key element of the Thanksgiving meal to families in need this holiday season.

“The turkeys we receive from Giant are in high demand by the pantries we partner with across Planning District 16,” said Dan Maher, president and CEO of the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, in a press release. “Because we work with so many partners that are trying to address food insecurity and provide special holiday meals to those in need, these turkeys get snapped up very quickly. Each partner receives only a modest number of the turkeys, but they are grateful for the impact that their share of the 1,000 turkeys can have for the neighbors they serve.”

Johnny Powell, who manages the Spotsylvania Courthouse Giant store and also serves on the board of the food bank, said it “means everything” to be able to help a family in the community where he lives and works.

Powell said Giant—which also donates hams in the spring for Easter meals as well as hundreds of thousands of pounds of food every year—fosters a culture of giving back.

Earlier this year, the company also donated $50,000 to the Fredericksburg Food Bank.

“It’s very important that Giant helps in the community to serve families that don’t have the means to personally have turkeys or fill their plates and feed their families,” Powell said in the press release.

The Giant managers spent an hour on Thursday morning packing thousands of fruit cups for pickup by the food bank’s partner agencies.

The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank works with more than 150 community partners to distribute food to the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, and Stafford, as well as the City of Fredericksburg and the community of Locust Grove.

The organization also operates programs specifically for children and seniors, helps families enroll for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, runs a mobile food pantry, and hosts drive-through food distribution events.

For more information, visit fredfood.org.

