By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Email Martin

Editor’s Note: The government shutdown threatens to affect the distribution of SNAP benefits beginning in November. If you are concerned about your SNAP benefits, please contact your local Department of Social Services office. For those who would like to assist the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, which is likely to see increased numbers of people looking for help, consider making a donation to the food bank.

The government shutdown is now into its 18th day. To this point, government workers have borne the brunt of the pain. This past week was the first time that they felt the shutdown in their paychecks.

There are signs that Washington’s inability to come to terms on the budget, however, are beginning to unsettle more than government workers in local communities.

Diamond Localities Issue SNAP Warnings

Across the Diamond this week, localities have issued warnings that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients could see November benefits delayed or interrupted owning to the government shutdown.

Fredericksburg issued its warning on Friday. Spotsylvania issued a similar warning on Thursday, and Stafford has also alerted its residents.

How significant the impacts are depends on the timing of the government re-opening.

If Congress can reach an agreement in coming days, the impact to SNAP beneficiaries should be minimal, with only a slight delay in funds distribution possible.

However, if the shutdown drags into November, benefits could be delayed or suspended, according to the information circulated by local DSS agencies.

All three are encouraging SNAP beneficiaries to stretch their benefits by “buying essential, nonperishable foods and stretching your purchasing power with fresh fruits and vegetables by using Virginia Fresh Match.”

People are also being encouraged to access the Pantry Locator Map and the Mobile Pantry Schedule.

Those wishing to help support families during this time are being encouraged to make financial contributions to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.

Who Is Affected?

Data from the Virginia Department of Social Services reports that 439,865 households receive SNAP benefits. In total, these households 854,169 people.

By localities, the number of households and people receiving SNAP are:

In total, this means nearly 33,000 individuals may lose access to their benefits in November.

This is a developing story. Watch the Advance for updates.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's local obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”