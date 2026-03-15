Government Meetings for the Week of March 16
It's a light week for government meetings.
By Martin Davis
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Caroline County
Tuesday: The School Board will hold a work session
Fredericksburg
Tuesday: City Council will hold a work session
King George
No Scheduled Meetings
Spotsylvania County
Wednesday: Planning Commission
Stafford County
Tuesday: The Board of Supervisors has a regular meeting
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.