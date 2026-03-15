By Martin Davis

EDITOR-IN-CHIEF

Caroline County

Tuesday: The School Board will hold a work session

Fredericksburg

Tuesday: City Council will hold a work session

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King George

No Scheduled Meetings

Spotsylvania County

Wednesday: Planning Commission

Stafford County

Tuesday: The Board of Supervisors has a regular meeting

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.