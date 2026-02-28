Government Meetings for the Week of March 1
It's a slow week in county government with four meetings scheduled among the five jurisdictions.
Caroline County
No meetings scheduled.
Fredericksburg
Monday: School Board Meeting
King George
Monday: Board of Supervisors Meeting
Spotsylvania County
Wednesday: Planning Commission Meeting
Stafford County
Tuesday: Board of Supervisors meeting
