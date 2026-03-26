By Cameron Delean

INSIDE NOVA WRITER

This article was republished with permission from FXBG Advance’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Local and state leaders gathered March 25, 2026, to mark the opening of Lightfoot Apartments, a new affordable housing development aimed at addressing growing housing needs in Culpeper.

Local and state leaders, including Gov. Abigail Spanberger, gathered Wednesday to mark the opening of Lightfoot Apartments, a new affordable housing development in Culpeper.

The 60-unit community, developed by People Inc. of Virginia, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 25. Located near Lightfoot Street and Old Fredericksburg Road, the complex includes a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units designed for households earning at or below 60% of the area median income.

Spanberger spoke at the event, placing the development within a broader statewide effort to address affordability.

“This is an important moment, a defining moment,” she said. “All across the commonwealth, our communities are facing challenges of affordability and housing and healthcare and energy and childcare. The impact goes far beyond one apartment or house. It’s about your experiences, the job choices you can or can’t make and frankly, the way that you live your life.”

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Gov. Abigail Spanberger spoke at the ribbon cutting ceremony for Lightfoot Apartments in Culpeper on March 25, 2026.

Spanberger added that expanding access to housing is a key priority of her administration.

“Focusing on increasing access to housing and increasing affordable housing, it’s a clear pillar of my Affordable Virginia Agenda,” she said. “Here across Virginia, I want to ensure that we have the housing supply that keeps pace with the housing demand…too often, people get priced out of the communities that they want to live in.”

Culpeper Mayor Frank Reaves Jr. highlighted the broader impact of the project during the ceremony.

“Today is about more than cutting ribbon. It’s about opening doors to opportunities and a better future for families here in Culpeper,” Reaves said. “Sixty new affordable houses now stand where there was once a gap in housing.”

Reaves said the development helps ensure the town remains accessible to a wide range of residents.

“These homes are helping guarantee that Culpeper remains a place where people from all walks of life can live, work and thrive,” he added. “This is what collaboration and community looks like.”

The apartment complex features three three-story residential buildings, along with a community center and playground. Some units are designated as accessible, and the buildings were constructed to meet energy-efficiency standards.

President and CEO of People Incorporated of Virginia Bryan Phipps (left) dedicates the playground at Lightfoot Apartments in Culpeper to Lisa Peacock March 25, 2026.

Bryan Phipps, president and CEO of People Inc. of Virginia, emphasized the importance of what the housing provides beyond the physical structures.

“We can look and see the beauty of the buildings themselves, but to us, it’s more important what goes on inside of the buildings, inside of those units,” Phipps said. “It’s a place where children learn, where parents can come home after a long day and rest. And more importantly, it’s a place where neighbors can come together and share a sense of community.”

During the ceremony, the organization also dedicated the apartment playground to Culpeper Human Services Director Lisa Peacock, recognizing her contributions to bringing the project to life.

“We can talk a lot about the needs that we’re addressing in communities, we can talk about all of our funding partners, but every one of our projects starts with a spark,” Phipps said. “It starts with an idea. It starts with the identification of a need that needs to be addressed. And for Lisa, among many others, housing was at the top of her list. She opened doors for us that, frankly, as a new organization within this community, we could not have opened ourselves.”

Phipps said the dedication reflects Peacock’s leadership and commitment.

“From her leadership and compassion, this place was made possible. A welcoming space for families and communities,” he added.

Peacock expressed appreciation for the recognition and the impact of the project.

“I loved my time on the People Inc. board,” Peacock said. “This is a beautiful apartment complex here and it is a plus for Culpeper County.”

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