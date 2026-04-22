Grand, Intimate, and Fun: Kalahari Set to Open in Just Over 200 Days
What does 1.38 million square feet of resort space feel like? Cozier than you might think.
By Martin Davis
EDITOR
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To appreciate what Kalahari Resort will feel like, bypass the sprawling indoor waterpark, the cavernous convention spaces, and the kids’ wonderland known as Tom Foolerys.
Instead, disappear into the piano bar.
Designed to mimic a speak-easy, it will offer an intimate, quiet setting offering high-end drinks and relaxing piano music just steps from the hustle and bustle of kids and families traveling to game rooms and the water park.
It’s far from the only comfortable space in the resort that will open its 1.38 million square feet of hotel rooms, convention space, family entertainment venues, and restaurants in early November.
On Tuesday, the Advance walked the resort from end-to-end with General Manager Brian Shanle. The grand rooms are unmistakably grand. But the resort’s hub-and-spoke layout keep the business suits safely removed from the bathing suits, while making a transition from business deals to water park a Superman-in-the-phone-booth moment away.
It’s this balancing of intimacy and grand spaces that both resort guests and those visiting for the water park or simply dinner will notice.
Most will have to wait 200 more days to experience this. For now, some shots of what’s to come.
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