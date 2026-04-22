By Martin Davis

EDITOR

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To appreciate what Kalahari Resort will feel like, bypass the sprawling indoor waterpark, the cavernous convention spaces, and the kids’ wonderland known as Tom Foolerys.

Instead, disappear into the piano bar.

A look at what will be the piano bar. All photos by Martin Davis.

Designed to mimic a speak-easy, it will offer an intimate, quiet setting offering high-end drinks and relaxing piano music just steps from the hustle and bustle of kids and families traveling to game rooms and the water park.

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It’s far from the only comfortable space in the resort that will open its 1.38 million square feet of hotel rooms, convention space, family entertainment venues, and restaurants in early November.

On Tuesday, the Advance walked the resort from end-to-end with General Manager Brian Shanle. The grand rooms are unmistakably grand. But the resort’s hub-and-spoke layout keep the business suits safely removed from the bathing suits, while making a transition from business deals to water park a Superman-in-the-phone-booth moment away.

Standing near the convention center and looking across to the main hotel complex gives perspective on both the size of the facility and the relative closeness of facilities.

It’s this balancing of intimacy and grand spaces that both resort guests and those visiting for the water park or simply dinner will notice.

Most will have to wait 200 more days to experience this. For now, some shots of what’s to come.

The grand escalator leading to the main lobby (left), and the steel that will support the elevated go-karts at Tom Foolerys (right).

The water park features a 1,000-foot-plus water roller coaster fueled by magnets for a thrilling, unconventional ride (left), and luxury boxes for waterpark visitors (right).

A wall that will form part of the lazy river (left), and looking across the convention space (right).

Two views of the main lobby.

Two views from in front of the main entrance showing some of the 907 hotel rooms at the resort.

Statues of African animals that will welcome visitors to Kalahari.

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