By Adele Uphaus

Jayne Johnson (left) and Mimi Mitchell (right). Photos courtesy GFHFH.

Greater Fredericksburg Habitat for Humanity will welcome a new executive director effective February 1, 2026, the organization announced this week.

Mimi Mitchell, currently the president and CEO of Volunteer Hampton Roads will take over leadership from Jayne Johnson, who is retiring.

“Jayne’s tenure at Habitat has made a meaningful and lasting impact on affordable housing in our community. Her dedication and her ability to build strong partnerships have positioned our affiliate for significant growth—most notably, the six new homes approved for our subdivision, Canterbury, located in Fredericksburg within Mayfield,” said Mary Beth Rich, GFHFH board president, in a press release.

“On behalf of the Board and our entire affiliate, we are deeply grateful for her leadership, her commitment to our mission, and the foundation she has helped strengthen, for the families we serve,” Rich continued. “We also know that Jayne will continue to support Habitat in the years ahead, and we look forward to the many ways she will remain engaged.”

Mitchell has spent a decade working in the Habitat for Humanity network. In her most recent role as president of Volunteer Hampton Roads, she has expanded her skills in fundraising and partnership-building, according to the press release, and she is dedicated to putting her skills to use in Fredericksburg to advance Habitat’s belief that “everyone deserves a decent place to live.”

“GFHFH is poised to grow and do important work under the leadership of Mimi Mitchell,” said Johnson.

There will be a welcome reception for Mitchell on Monday, December 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the GFHFH offices at 2376 Plank Road in Fredericksburg.

GFHFH serves families in need of affordable housing across Fredericksburg, Stafford, King George, and Spotsylvania by building and rehabilitating homes and strengthening community partnerships.

