FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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jeff Eastland's avatar
jeff Eastland
3h

Absolutely. Great column. I'm 75. Young people today simply do not have the same opportunities I did. Not even close. Yeah we were broke. But we were broke when it was cheap! So we could get by until we had our feet underneath us. My rent in 1975, at age 24, was $50. Gas was 50 cents a gallon. All kinds of jobs were available. Food was dirt cheap, and we also grew a lot of it ourselves.

Now, someone 25 years old has a 50 year stretch in front of them that promises to be exponentially more difficult than the 50 years I have in my rear view mirror.

Unless we invest more in their future, they have none.

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