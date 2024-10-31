By FXBG Advance Staff

Safety is front-of-mind for everyone on Halloween. For many people, those concerns center around the candies being distributed, out of fears it will be laced with something. This concern, however, is out of proportion to reality. Stories of poisoned candy are more urban myth than Halloween night reality.

The real danger is from automobiles. Among the stats:

Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that Halloween is consistently one of the top three days of the year for pedestrian injuries and fatalities.

More than 40% of Halloween crash fatalities involve drunk drivers (NHTSA).

To keep children safe tonight, both parents and pedestrians should take steps to ensure that everyone stays safe while out collecting candy.

The Advance reached out to Major Troy Skebo of the Spotsylvania County Sherriff’s Office, and here are the tips he provided.

Walk Safely

Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.

Look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.

Put electronic devices down and keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.

Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible. Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.

Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars. Trick or Treat with an Adult

Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, they should stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.

Keep Costumes Both Creative and Safe

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors.

Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.

Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.

When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls. Drive Extra Safely on Halloween

Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.

Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs.

Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.

Eliminate any distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.

Drive slowly, anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic and turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances.

Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.,so be especially alert for kids during those hours.



From everyone at the Fredericksburg Advance, have a safe, fun Halloween.

