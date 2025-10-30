Become a Sustaining Member

By Hank Silverberg

CORRESPONDENT

The convergence of Halloween and a dark Friday night should be a warning to motorists this year to be extra careful on the roadways.

Last year, with traditional trick or treating falling on a Thursday, there were 497 crashes, 29 serious injuries and four fatalities across Virginia. That was significantly higher than in 2023, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

There were 393 crashes, 29 serious injuries, and two fatalities in 2023 when Halloween fell on a Tuesday. Halloween on a Friday night when there’s no school the next day and more adults are out and about is likely to result in more pedestrians and more traffic, so the DMV is warning drivers to be extra careful.

In a news release, DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey said “drivers should slow down in neighborhoods, watch for children darting between cars, and eliminate distractions.” He is also urging some common sense measures for trick-or-treaters, such as putting reflective tape on costumes and using flashlights.

If you are driving on Halloween, the DMV advises you to exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully, stay below posted speed limits and avoid passing other vehicles in residential areas where children might be crossing the street.

Those out having a good time, whether going door-to-door or attending Halloween parties, should not assume right-of-way when crossing the street, even where there are crosswalks. You are advised to stick to sidewalks whenever possible and if there are no sidewalks, then walk facing traffic where drivers can see you better.

It’s also suggested that young children be escorted by an adult, rather than just an older sibling who might be distracted by the celebration.

One other suggestion for parents—check out the candy and other goodies your children bring home to make sure they have not been tampered with, and throw out anything that looks suspicious or is not properly sealed.

