“Give Thanks.” That’s the simple message of this day that the late Martin E. Marty — the esteemed historian of American religion at the University of Chicago — called the most American of holidays.

It is a day to appreciate bounty, and to celebrate the people who come together to form the communities that are the backbone of American greatness.

In trying times, it’s easy to focus what we lack — trying times, however, are when it is most important to give thanks. Thanksgiving was born in the midst of the American Civil War. Lincoln’s proclamation formally establishing the holiday in 1863 is a reminder that even in our darkest times, there is more that draws us together than separates us.

From Lincoln’s proclamation:

The year that is drawing towards its close, has been filled with the blessings of fruitful fields and healthful skies. To these bounties, which are so constantly enjoyed that we are prone to forget the source from which they come, others have been added, which are of so extraordinary a nature, that they cannot fail to penetrate and soften even the heart which is habitually insensible to the ever watchful providence of Almighty God. In the midst of a civil war of unequalled magnitude and severity, which has sometimes seemed to foreign States to invite and to provoke their aggression, peace has been preserved with all nations, order has been maintained, the laws have been respected and obeyed, and harmony has prevailed everywhere except in the theatre of military conflict; while that theatre has been greatly contracted by the advancing armies and navies of the Union.

Important words to ponder this morning.

The Advance team has the day off, and each of us wishes you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving.

As is our tradition, on this day we profile the team that daily works to bring you the most insightful, thorough reporting in the greater Fredericksburg region. Thank you for making our work possible. And thank you to every member of the Advance team who gives their all for the region they know as “home.”

— Martin Davis, Editor-in-Chief

