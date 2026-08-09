FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Rabson, Steve's avatar
Rabson, Steve
7h

In this country operatives from the NRA, AMA, and AIPAC can use their money to hold members of Congress hostage to do their bidding. In Europe and Japan they would go to jail as did former Prime Minister Kakuei “Big Daddy” Tanaka.

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