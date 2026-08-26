FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Zippy86's avatar
Zippy86
2h

The problem at the FXBG VA Clinic as well as other clinics has been going on for a while now. It has only become important because midterm elections are a little over two months away. I had an issue with the VA, I contacted Vindman's office for assistance. His office passed the buck back to the VA. It took me 3 months to get the issue resolved through hard work and persistence. These two chuckleheads are doing this to get votes and nothing else. They could care less about us veterans. They have their gold plated congressional healthcare.

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Mike Worsham's avatar
Mike Worsham
5h

I wish I’d been able to attend the round table. I too have had numerous frustrations with coordination and communication between Community Care and civilian medical providers. The communication and coordination problems I’ve experienced exist both to and from each entity. My VA primary care physician is great but beyond her there’s almost always something that causes a problem. Very frustrating that there is insufficient staff at the new facility. It’s hard enough to find doctors in this area outside of the VA.

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