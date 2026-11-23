By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol/Forward the Assist, Wikemedia Commons

I voted in the 2020 election and encountered no problems casting my ballot. I watched the returns on television and was happy to see my candidate, Joe Biden, win.

Then, on January 6, I watched the attack on the Capitol unfold. I stayed with the coverage through Congress’s eventual completion of the electoral count. I was stunned. But Trump was leaving the presidency—or so I thought.

Now, in his second term, I am no longer surprised by the people Trump nominates or by his mishandling of the presidency. But Michael LoSapio’s nomination deserves particular attention because the job includes helping protect our elections.

LoSapio is Trump’s choice to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, known as CISA. The agency helps protect critical infrastructure, including systems supporting elections. At his November 19 confirmation hearing, he would not identify the winner of the 2020 popular vote. Asked whether the Capitol had been attacked on January 6, he answered, “No, I don’t believe it was an attack.”

His explanation for refusing the election question was hardly reassuring: “I’m not going to answer the question about an election six years ago.”

Six years ago, is not ancient history, especially for someone asking to help protect elections. Understanding what happened is part of preparing for what could happen next.

I watched that attack. So did millions of other Americans. We saw police overwhelmed, windows broken and a mob enter the Capitol. Congress suspended its proceedings. People used violence to interrupt the constitutional process of confirming an election result. This was not a matter of political interpretation.

LoSapio’s answers fit an established pattern. During their confirmation hearings, attorney general nominee Pam Bondi and FBI director nominee Kash Patel acknowledged Biden’s presidency or the certification of his victory but avoided plainly saying he won.

There is a difference between evasion and an outright false answer. Saying Biden was certified is true but sidesteps the question. Saying the Capitol was not attacked contradicts the record. Neither response inspires confidence.

LoSapio has serious technical credentials, including service as Palantir’s chief information security officer. My objection is not that he lacks cybersecurity experience. It is that technical skill cannot replace honest judgment. Someone responsible for assessing threats must acknowledge them, even when doing so displeases the president.

CISA does not run elections. State and local officials do. But its supporting role makes its director’s credibility especially important. Americans need confidence that security assessments reflect evidence, not presidential preference.

He would inherit an agency under strain. CISA has lost more than 1,000 employees since Trump returned to office, according to federal workforce data reported by Bloomberg. Asked about staffing and funding, LoSapio said he would examine gaps before deciding what additional resources were needed.

He does not need to know every detail of CISA’s operations before taking office. But he should arrive with more than a promise to look into things. Senators asked him about recent technology failures and deep staffing cuts. What does he think those cuts have done to the agency’s ability to protect us? Americans deserve his informed judgment before confirmation, not just a promise of answers afterward.

Trump fired CISA’s first director, Chris Krebs, after Krebs highlighted election officials’ assessment that the 2020 election was secure. Now Trump wants a director who will not acknowledge its popular-vote winner. That contrast should concern voters of either party.

Either LoSapio doesn’t know what happened or he won’t tell the truth about it. Either way, he should not be trusted to help protect our elections.

Public service requires telling the truth, even when the facts are inconvenient to the president who nominated you.

LoSapio is one of many Trump nominees facing Senate consideration during this lame-duck session. As senators consider these appointments, they should demand more than professional résumés and promises. They should demand direct answers about established facts.

We are not powerless between elections. When nominees cannot—or will not—acknowledge basic facts, let’s make our voices count through phone calls to our senators.

Call the U.S. Capitol switchboard at 202-224-3121 and ask for your senator’s office. Tell the staff you are a constituent and urge the senator to oppose LoSapio and other nominees who put loyalty to Trump ahead of the truth. Then call your other senator.

I want an administration I can trust to face reality. That should be a bipartisan expectation.

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Phil Huber is a retired Army Reserve colonel and former federal civil servant who writes about civic education, public accountability and national security. He lives in Fredericksburg.

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