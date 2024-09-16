By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

The Rappahannock Area Health District and Mary Washington Healthcare this week announced the launch of the 2025 Community Health Needs Assessment for Fredericksburg City and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, and King George.

Share

Nonprofit healthcare systems such as Mary Washington Healthcare are required by the IRS to conduct a community health needs assessment and adopt an implementation strategy to meet identified needs every three years in order to maintain tax exempt status.

The assessment intends to “explore a broad range of social drivers of health, including housing, income, employment, education, food insecurity, and access to care,” a press release about the launch states. “This collaborative effort will engage various organizations, groups, and residents to paint a detailed picture of health and health disparities in our community.”

The last assessment was conducted in 2022 and engaged “more than 70 organizations,” the press release states, including nonprofits, faith-based groups, and government agencies.

“The CHA is about getting a clear picture of the urgent health needs in our community and aligning community resources to better address those needs,” said Dr. Olugbenga Obasanjo, Health Director for the area health district. “A key step is to hear directly from residents about the health needs in our community, and we encourage community members from all walks of life to get involved and provide feedback during this process.”

The assessment will “incorporate both quantitative data and qualitative feedback to identify key health priorities,” the press release states.

In order to hear from residents, the health district and MWHC will hold a series of kickoff meetings beginning later this month in all five local jurisdictions:

Thursday, September 26, 1-2:30 p.m., Porter Library, 2001 Parkway Blvd., Stafford

Friday, September 27, 12-1:30 p.m., Fick Center, 1301 Sam Perry Blvd., Fredericksburg

Thursday, October 3, 1-2:30 p.m., Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, Spotsylvania

Tuesday, October 15, 12-1:30 p.m., Caroline Community Services Center, EOC Conference Room, 17202 Richmond Turnpike, Milford

Thursday, October 17, 12-1:30 p.m., King George Citizens Center, 8076 Kings Highway, King George

Wednesday, October 23, 7-8:30 p.m., online

Registration for the sessions is recommended.

View last health needs assessment for fiscal years 2023-2025 here.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit our website at the link that follows.

Local Obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past month, our reporting was:

$8 a month supports great journalism

First to report on a Spotsylvania School teacher arrested for bringing drugs onto campus.

First to report on new facility fees leveled by MWHC on patient bills.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Provided extensive coverage of the cellphone bans that are sweeping local school districts.

And so much more, like Clay Jones, Drew Gallagher, Hank Silverberg, and more.

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month