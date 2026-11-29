By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Pete Hegseth/Photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madelyn Keech

NBC News reported in August that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has discussed running for president in 2028. He denied it. New reporting describes continued private interest and efforts by his wife to cultivate support. He hasn’t announced a campaign, but Americans need not wait to examine his qualifications.

Hegseth came to the Pentagon from Fox News. His military service deserves respect. His civilian management record deserved scrutiny.

Tax filings introduced at his confirmation hearing showed repeated deficits at the veterans’ advocacy organizations he led. At Veterans for Freedom, he told donors the organization had less than $1,000 in the bank and roughly $434,000 in debts. At Concerned Veterans for America, senators cited three deficit years and one surplus during the period they reviewed. That record hardly demonstrated consistent financial discipline. Former employees also alleged misuse of organizational money, which his lawyer denied. Deficits do not prove theft. They do raise questions about financial stewardship.

Hegseth’s problem is not simply inexperience. It is poor judgment before and after he took charge of the Pentagon.

Start with protecting information that could endanger American troops.

In March 2025, Hegseth used Signal on his personal cellphone to share details of impending strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. The chat included a journalist whom another official had mistakenly added. The Pentagon’s inspector general found that Hegseth shared aircraft numbers and strike times approximately two to four hours before the attacks.

American personnel still had missions to complete.

Hegseth asserted his authority to determine what required classification. The inspector general acknowledged that authority but found that his communications practices violated department policy and risked compromising information that could harm personnel and operations.

A secretary who demands discipline should demonstrate it.

Second, consider independent reporting.

Under Hegseth, the Pentagon adopted restrictions threatening journalists’ credentials for seeking certain information not authorized for release. A federal judge ruled that the policy violated the First and Fifth Amendments. After the department revised the restrictions, the judge rejected key provisions again. Litigation continued this month.

Protecting operational secrets is necessary. Protecting officials from uncomfortable questions is not.

Hegseth shared details of an upcoming attack on his personal phone, then tried to punish reporters for digging into Pentagon business.

Third, examine military promotions.

Military Times, citing The New York Times, reported that Hegseth blocked four Army officers—two Black men and two women—from promotion to brigadier general despite resistance from Army leaders. The Pentagon disputed the reporting and insisted its decisions were merit-based.

Their race and sex do not prove discrimination. But saying “merit” does not explain which professional standards they supposedly failed.

Eight Democratic senators are seeking answers about a reported additional screening process for officers selected for promotion. Pentagon employees allegedly searched their internet histories for connections to diversity programs, vaccination efforts, former Joint Chiefs chairman Mark Milley and the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Congress must establish what happened. Was Hegseth judging officers by their ability to lead—or whether their politics suited him?

Troops need to trust that promotions are earned, not politically approved. Officers should not have to wonder whether carrying out today’s lawful policies will become tomorrow’s reason for ending their careers.

Fourth, consider his advice about war.

A new Vanity Fair report, drawing substantially on unnamed current and former officials, alleges that Hegseth understated the risks of attacking Iran and overstated the campaign’s successes. The Pentagon denies that account and says he provides Trump with a “complete, unvarnished picture.”

That dispute demands evidence and oversight.

A defense secretary’s job is not to keep a president enthusiastic about war. It is to explain what can go wrong, what force cannot accomplish and what happens when optimistic assumptions fail.

A video of an explosion is not an exit strategy.

For military families around Fredericksburg, these questions concern who leads their loved ones, protects their missions and tells the truth about the dangers they face.

Now imagine Hegseth in the Oval Office during a crisis: greater authority, fewer restraints and nobody above him demanding better judgment.

Congress has already been asked to confront his conduct. On November 9, Republican Representative Thomas Massie introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth, alleging unlawful military actions and other abuses of authority. Hegseth denies wrongdoing.

The next day, the House voted 211–204 to send the resolution to committee, blocking an immediate impeachment vote. That was a procedural reprieve, not an exoneration.

The next Congress should investigate, hear witnesses and put the evidence before the public. Hegseth deserves an impeachment inquiry—not a presidential campaign built on a record Congress has failed to fully examine.

My advice to Hegseth: Save your campaign money. Your record makes a better case for removing you from office than electing you president.

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Phil Huber is a retired Army Reserve colonel and former federal civil servant who writes about civic education, public accountability and national security. He lives in Fredericksburg.

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