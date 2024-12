By Martin Davis

Beginning Monday, the Advance will publish one edition only each day at 6 o’clock AM. We will continue that schedule through New Year’s Day. We will resume our regular twice-daily week-day emails on January 2, 2025.

The week ahead, watch for these special articles:

December 23: We announce the Article of the Year

December 24: We announce the Government Leader of the Year

December 25: Editor-in-Chief’s Christmas Commentary

December 30: We announce the Person of the Year

January 1, 2025: We publish our list of the stories we will be watching in the New Year

