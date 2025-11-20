Become a Sustaining Member

By Sophie Hubbard

WRITER

LibertyTown is putting its festive foot forward. All photos by Sophie Hubbard.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop got into the holiday spirit last Saturday as the city celebrated its Holiday Open House Weekend, which included the annual tree lighting and the studio’s pottery throwdown event.

“That was a great kick-off for the season,” said co-owner D.D. Lecky. “We now get into our many art classes that are holiday-specific, geared towards people making homemade gifts or just having family events.” The studio also does private parties for offices and get-togethers, where people are welcomed in to enjoy the art experience together.

In high school, Lecky was brought to potter Dan Finnegan’s shop by her art teacher, who had taken lessons there. Not knowing this was a glimpse into her future, she walked away from the craft and did not return until her 30s. After all that time, she said she was still “immediately able to pick it up again. The wheel felt like home.”

A workshop at LibertyTown

Lecky and her husband, Kenneth, purchased the workshop from Finnegan in 2013. It now houses 27 studios and represents roughly 60 artists.

After growing up in the area, Lecky has remained close to her roots, proud of what Fredericksburg has to offer.

“My favorite part of the business is the artists. The community we have is pretty incredible and unique,” she said.

At LibertyTown, almost all of the artists are local, bringing their pieces of Fredericksburg to the whole picture.

“Everybody works together. The artists will collaborate on a work, and they talk and they get ideas from one another. So the art … part of it is that we have the collaborative spirit because we have so many artists here who are good thinkers. And then those good thinkers work together and make the art better,” said Lecky.

On November 29, the shop will be participating in Small Business Saturday. “Lots of ornaments get made and small trinket boxes and clay sculptures, along with paint cards and prints for people this time of year,” Lecky said.

During this downtown Fredericksburg event, the first 40 customers will receive a free holiday tote and an exclusive LibertyTown 2025 ornament with their purchase, as the shop has a variety of handmade gifts to offer for loved ones.

Carrying on the holiday cheer, the shop has various events and classes throughout December. “It’s kind of business as usual, but with more cinnamon and pine scent,” Lecky joked.

LibertyTown Arts Workshop, located at 916 Liberty Street, welcomes visitors to stop in for a class, shop for a handmade gift, or simply explore the studios and artwork. The space offers a reminder that art thrives when people make room for it, and this holiday season, LibertyTown is ready to welcome everyone in.

