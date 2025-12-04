Bolder Journalism for $8/Month

By Sophie Hubbard

CORRESPONDENT



Photos by Lindsey Marine

Being an art teacher was work that Lindsey Marine could pour herself into. Still, she “felt a little nudge” to start her own business.

“I loved what I was doing,” she told the Advance, but she felt that starting a business would give her “more control [over] … everyday life.”

Marine began imagining something that blended her love of art, community, and her desire for a different kind of daily rhythm. With encouragement from her husband and a sense that it was the right moment for change, she stepped out and opened Whitby’s, which opened its doors on November 4, marking a new creative chapter.

Named after Marine’s grandmother, Whitby’s sits at 703 Caroline Street and offers useful homeware, home decor, and lifestyle goods. “I try to find … unique things that are timeless …, with the hope [the customer] has it forever,” Marine said, adding that she personally curates each piece in the store.

Her passion for art comes through in the designs and products featured in Whitby’s, which include items created in nearby areas like Hanover and Richmond, and from as far away as Portland, Oregon.

“I try to support other makers as much as I can,” Marine said. When asked if she would sell something she herself created, she said that’s “one thing that I’ve been deeply missing – the hands-on aspect of creating my own artwork.”

However, as she moves into the New Year, Marine said that she does have some things she’s working on that could find their way onto the shelves.

“Do Whatever Makes You Happy”

The jump from art teacher to store owner was challenging, and she credits her husband for encouraging her to follow her new passion.

“Do whatever makes you happy,” he told her.

The two met in downtown Fredericksburg when they were in high school. “I messaged him on MySpace. Gosh, we were like 14,” she said. “He has been a huge part of Whitby’s and I couldn’t have done it without him.”

Although they left the city after high school, Marine said returning has given her a renewed appreciation for the town. “I feel like Fredericksburg is so cool, and it’s grown so much and changed. There are so many good artists [and] shop owners,” she said.

It’s these people that have made owning Whitby’s special. “It’s exciting and fun to connect with other small business owners who [have] the same dreams as you,” she said. Marine is as passionate about her customers. “I love talking to people…, even if they don’t buy anything. It’s about the interaction,” she said.

Tis the Season

Downtown’s monthly First Friday event returns this week, and Whitby’s is joining in with a festive “greenery bar,” inviting visitors to pick out holly and greenery by the stem to create their own holiday arrangements.

“With the holidays, I feel like there’s something in the air. Everyone’s just excited and joyful,” Lindsey said. “Everything feels alive.” The shop will also host a vintage pop-up from Nameless Dame, featuring a curated holiday collection of clothing, shoes, and bags.

“Shop small. Love your local businesses,” Marine said. “We put a lot of heart into everything” we do.

Join the fun and festivities at Whitby’s by visiting the shop at 703 Caroline Street.

