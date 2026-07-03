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Phil Huber's avatar
Phil Huber
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I hear your story in this, Claire, and I recognize a lot of what you describe from my own life, even though I’m looking back from nearly 80 and from five stints overseas. Each time I came home—from Viet Nam, from school in Denmark, from four years in Germany, and later from Kuwait and Bosnia—I had to re‑learn my own country, as if I were seeing it through a new lens every time. At this stage, my view of the United States holds both absolute love and gratitude for what it has made possible, and deep contempt and fear for what the current administration and the MAGA movement are trying to turn it into. Your piece reminds me that younger Americans are doing a similar balancing act from a very different starting point, and it pushes those of us with longer histories here to keep listening, and to use our added years not to lecture, but to add context and solidarity to your more recent experience.

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