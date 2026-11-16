By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Heather Cox Richardson, author of Letters from an Amer ican

On Veterans Day, I read a column by historian Heather Cox Richardson that I wish every American would take a few minutes to read. Her November 11 edition of Letters from an American reminded me of something important about military service, our country’s responsibilities, and the meaning of honoring veterans.

As a veteran myself, I found her message particularly meaningful.

We Americans have become very good at thanking veterans for their service. We hold ceremonies, deliver speeches, display flags, and build monuments. I appreciate those gestures. They remind us that military service involves sacrifices, not only by those who serve but also by their families.

But honoring veterans requires something more lasting than a ceremony once a year. It requires keeping the promises our country made when we asked them to serve.

Richardson begins with the origins of Veterans Day, when the end of World War I gave Americans hope for lasting peace. She reminds us that President Dwight Eisenhower, himself a soldier who understood the costs of war, called upon Americans to remember those who served and recommit themselves to peace.

That distinction matters to me. We should honor military service without glorifying war. We should remember the sacrifices without forgetting the responsibilities that follow. And we should recognize that the consequences of military service often continue long after a uniform has been put away.

Richardson then examines the Department of Veterans Affairs and the challenges facing veterans’ healthcare. Her discussion reminds us that the promises we make require functioning institutions, qualified professionals, and the resources necessary to deliver the care and benefits veterans have earned.

Here in Fredericksburg, this is an important issue. Our community includes thousands of veterans, military retirees, and families whose lives are connected to military service. Many depend on the VA for healthcare and other benefits. They should not have to wonder whether the government will honor its commitments.

What I particularly appreciated was Richardson’s discussion of the G.I. Bill following World War II. Millions of returning veterans received opportunities for education, training, and homeownership. Those investments helped build America’s middle class and strengthened our economy for generations.

Richardson also reminds us that discrimination prevented many veterans, particularly Black Americans, from receiving equal benefits. It was a remarkable program, but not a perfect one.

The larger lesson is worth remembering: When our government invests in people and fulfills its obligations, the benefits can extend far beyond the individuals receiving assistance.

I spent much of my working life in public service, and I believe institutions must be held accountable for their performance. Government programs can and should be improved. But improvement should strengthen our ability to fulfill our responsibilities, not diminish it.

Richardson closes with Abraham Lincoln’s enduring reminder that our nation must care for those who have borne the battle, along with their families. That obligation belongs to all of us, regardless of our political beliefs.

Richardson is also sharply critical of the current administration, particularly its approach to veterans’ healthcare and the way our nation commemorates military service. Readers will find those criticisms in her column. My purpose here is not to revisit them, but to recognize the larger message that I believe deserves our attention regardless of political affiliation: honoring veterans means honoring the commitments we made to them.

I encourage readers to read Heather Cox Richardson’s November 11, 2026, column in Letters from an American. The article is available through this direct link without a paid subscription, although Substack may invite readers to subscribe. Her historical perspective is worth the time, and I appreciate her reminding us what honoring veterans should mean.

I came away from her column with one question that I believe every American should consider:

If we can find the money to send Americans to war, why should we struggle to find the resources to care for them when they come home?

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Phil Huber is a retired Army Reserve colonel and former federal civil servant who writes about civic education, public accountability and national security. He lives in Fredericksburg.

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