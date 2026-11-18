By Donnie Johnston, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Dominique Hicks/Unsplash

I watch a lot of old Westerns. Grew up on them.

The acting wasn’t always the best. After all, John Wayne didn’t play anyone but John Wayne and singing cowboys like Eddie Dean, Gene Autry and Roy Rogers, well, they were more entertainers than real cowboys.

Hopalong Cassidy was one of my favorites. He wore a black hat, which in most early Westerns was indicative of a bad guy, but he was the goodest of the good guys. His films always had a moral that the kids who flocked to the Saturday matinees were supposed to take home with them. And that laugh! William Boyd WAS Hopalong Cassidy.

The hero always had a comedic sidekick and George “Gabby” Hayes was the best of them all. “Gall dang! Dirty yeller polecat! Ain’t seen you for a coon’s age! That persnickity old woman!” Gabby knew all the sayings that made moviegoers smile.

Hayes had a successful vaudeville career and retired at the ripe old age of 43. But when the economy went sour after the Stock Market crash of 1929, he was forced to go back to work and moved from New York to California to try his hand in films. The rest is Western history.

Of course, you can’t forget Walter Brennan when it comes to Western sidekicks, but while Hayes found work in low-budget films, Brennan worked bigger budget movies, with more established actors.

Two of my favorite Brennan pictures are Red River and Rio Bravo, both with John Wayne. In Red River he wears his false teeth when portraying a younger character at the beginning and his teeth out when the story shifts forward 15 years.

Both Brennan and Hayes used their toothless mouths to their financial advantage.

Brennan acted in many other films besides Westerns, had his own TV series in the late 1950s (The Real McCoys) and a Top 20 hit record in the early 1960s (“Old Rivers”).

Some actors looked awkward on a horse, but several could really ride. No one was more adept in the saddle that Ben Johnson, who grew up on a ranch and began his career as a stunt man and wrangler. You want to see someone who looks like he is part of the horse, watch Johnson’s performance in Rio Grande and more especially Wagon Master.

Gary Cooper could ride, too, in great part because he grew up on a spread in Montana.

Then there was Glenn Ford. His riding ability is front and center in Cowboy, with Jack Lemmon.

Ford also looks natural in a Western hat. Most actors didn’t, but Ford, Cooper and Randolph Scott could wear a hat that looked real.

Having done work in film, I watch movies closely, looking for bad cuts and things that are out of place. In The Searchers there is a scene where Harry Carey, Jr. finds a dead bull with a Comanche lance in it. And in many other movies there are scenes with Indian arrows in people or animals.

That never would happen. Do you know how hard it is to find good wood for a lance or an arrow on the prairie? Do you know how much work it takes to make a lance with a honed flint point or an arrow? The Indians didn’t just go down to the store and get them. Making weapons was real work and no Indian would leave either an arrow or a lance out there if he could help it. But directors wanted visuals, not accuracy.

It is the same for ropes and leather straps. A guy is tied up and his captor just cuts the rope or strap. No way. Same deal. Rope and leather were hard to come by and would never be wasted.

Cooking. Two cowpokes ride along with nothing but saddlebags to carry their belongings. Yet, when suppertime comes, they have three-foot high metal rods to put over the campfire and a gallon iron kettle or a big old frying pan – plus eggs and bacon. Were they carrying all that stuff in their pockets?

Gunfights! Ah, here it gets really good. There is one movie scene where John Wayne fires a six-shooter 18 times without reloading. How does that work?

And the bad guy shoots 10 bullets at the hero with the remuda 25 feet in the background and not a single horse gets hit. Did that hot lead just evaporate?

Driving a team. In My Darling Clementine Doc Holliday pushes a six-up hooked to s stagecoach at full gallop for 10 miles without slowing down. Those horses would have dropped dead from exhaustion after two miles. Makes no sense.

Watch some of these movies and you’ll see what I mean.

Okay. This column would not be complete without a list of my favorite Westerns. Here they are, in no particular order.

1. The Professionals with Burt Lancaster and Lee Marvin.

2. Hombre with Paul Newman.

3. Red River with John Wayne.

4. Rio Bravo with John Wayne and Dean Martin

5. Five Card Stud with Dean Martin.

6. The Stalking Moon with Gregory Peck.

7. The Big Country with Gregory Peck and Charlton Heston

8. The Tin Star with Henry Fonda

9. My Darling Clementine with Henry Fonda

10. Fort Apache with John Wayne and Henry Fonda.

11. Last Train from Gun Hill with Kirk Douglas

12. The Searchers with John Wayne

13. Wagon Master with Warr Bond and Ben Johnson

14. Winchester 73 with James Stewart

15. The Man Who Shot Liberty Valence with John Wayne and James Stewart

And there are others.

And no, I’m not crazy about those Clint Eastwood movies. I like a story, not just action.

Best Western serials—Centennial and Lonesome Dove.

There you have it, partner.